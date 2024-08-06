Horses for Courses: Sedgefield specialists return to chase FedExCup Playoffs

The first step to posting 20-under is finding as many Greens in Regulation as possible. The last eight winners have ranked T19 or better with six champions registering T8 or better. The lack of length opens the leaderboard to all games off the tee. Playing into the 6,000 square foot targets, finding the putting surface will give players a chance to hole birdie putts. The thick, wet rough, 52 bunkers, and water penalty areas on six holes will slow down but not stop the birdie barrage. The last two editions provided the highest two scoring averages since 2012, but the winning total was 20-under in both events.