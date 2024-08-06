Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Wyndham Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Wyndham Championship
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3300) – I don’t love that "C-Bez" has to log a flight west from Paris, but his Strokes Gained strengths match up well with Sedgefield. He’s been solid here in recent appearances and has had some close calls this year. Time for win No. 1 in the States
- Top 10: Cam Davis (+333) – The Aussie won a few weeks ago on another Donald Ross course and has gotten steadily better in each trip to Sedgefield, topping out with a T7 result last year. He’s riding hot this summer and should be able to hang around another leaderboard.
- Longshot: Ben Griffin (+8000) – The former Tar Heel will be comfortable this week in Greensboro, where like Bezuidenhout he presents a skillset that leans heavily on iron play and birdie conversion on the greens. He’s gone deep into red figures several times before this year.
- H2H: Robert MacIntyre (+105) over Jordan Spieth – Any guesses on Spieth’s last top-20 finish? It was way back at the Valero (T10). He hasn’t been himself this summer, and I’m not sold that changes this week. Give me the Scot who has two wins in his last six starts.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Billy Horschel (+2500) – Three top 6 efforts at Sedgefield in his last four starts and coming off a T2 at a wet Open Championship leaves me not to overthink how this mudder can go at this place. Sits 43rd in Driving Accuracy also, another key stat here.
- Top 10: Aaron Rai (+350) – Has three top-10s in his last four starts, playing beautifully this summer and is third in Driving Accuracy this season. With his iron covers keeping those clubs dry and the two gloves this Englishman is ready for the rain.
- Longshot: Eric Cole (+6000) – Has suffered the old cliched sophomore slump so to speak this season when compared to his Rookie of the Year effort but has quietly found a little form of late with two recent top-10s. Add that to a decent T14 at Sedgefield CC last year and you have a genuine sleeper.
- H2H: Cam Davis (-110) over Min Woo Lee – This feels sacrilegious to me… taking one Aussie over another… but I’m going to give the refreshed Davis, with good previous results at Sedgefield and a recent win, the edge over Lee who is flying back from Paris and might have one eye on his sisters Olympic exploits through the nights.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Akshay Bhatia (+3500) – The lefty nearly got his second win of the year earlier this summer in Detroit, and he has a pair of recent top-10 finishes which has been a great predictor recently for success at Sedgefield.
- Top 10: Si Woo Kim (+250) – Kim returns to the course where he got his first TOUR win back in 2016, and he has added three top-5 finishes since. Expect another week of the South Korean in contention at Sedgefield.
- Longshot: Mackenzie Hughes (+8000) – The Canadian has been quietly solid this summer, with back-to-back top-20 results. He may be a little forgotten at the moment, but that could change this week.
- H2H: Si Woo Kim (-110) over Shane Lowry – If Si Woo is going to top-10 for me, I like his chances of edging out the Irishman in this matchup as Lowry makes the long commute from Paris to Greensboro.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Brian Harman (+3000) – Still without a win on the season, Harman has put together a pretty solid 2024 campaign. He’ll top it off with a win. Sedgefield is the perfect track for him, having success at similar courses this year at Harbour Town, Waialae and Sea Island last fall.
- Top 10: Nicolai Hojgaard (+400) – This play isn’t based on the stats. It’s not based on whether he likes the course or if his game is a fit or anything except for the fact that I think this young star is about to burst. Had a great week at the Olympics last week and I expect that to carry over as we round out the regular season.
- Longshot: J.T. Poston (+5500) – If it wasn’t for his back-to-back miss cuts in his last two appearances, we’d probably be seeing Poston around the +3000 range. It’s hard to trust someone to win after that kind of recent form but he loves Sedgefield and has the game to grab a win here.
- H2H: J.T. Poston (-110) over Jhonnatan Vegas – I'm high on Poston this week and it's time to fade Vegas after his miracle win at the 3M.
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|112
|12,621
|773
|2,739
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|337
|12,414
|883
|2,717
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|822
|12,073
|2,021
|2,411
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|826
|12,070
|1,494
|2,585
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,178
|11,718
|1,077
|2,680
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,039
|9,862
|1,067
|2,681
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-16.62u
|-31u
|+12.83u
|+1.55u
|Ben Everill
|-19.77u
|-26.5u
|-3.17u
|+9.9u
|Chris Breece
|-27.62u
|-26u
|+0.48u
|-2.1u
|Will Gray
|-28.3u
|-26u
|+0.75u
|-3.05u
