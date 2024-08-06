Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship

Winner: Billy Horschel (+2500) – Three top 6 efforts at Sedgefield in his last four starts and coming off a T2 at a wet Open Championship leaves me not to overthink how this mudder can go at this place. Sits 43rd in Driving Accuracy also, another key stat here.

Top 10: Aaron Rai (+350) – Has three top-10s in his last four starts, playing beautifully this summer and is third in Driving Accuracy this season. With his iron covers keeping those clubs dry and the two gloves this Englishman is ready for the rain.

Longshot: Eric Cole (+6000) – Has suffered the old cliched sophomore slump so to speak this season when compared to his Rookie of the Year effort but has quietly found a little form of late with two recent top-10s. Add that to a decent T14 at Sedgefield CC last year and you have a genuine sleeper.