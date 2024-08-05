PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Gotterup has entered the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 54th.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20225470-69-69-67-5

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 62nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Gotterup has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 314.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gotterup is averaging -2.317 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -3.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 49.1% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 157th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.444, while he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.26%.
    • On the greens, Gotterup's -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (114th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7312.7314.8
    Greens in Regulation %8366.26%70.83%
    Putts Per Round11429.0929.8
    Par Breakers9823.94%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance10715.35%14.93%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times (47.6%).
    • Gotterup, who has 415 points, currently sits 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.431 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.489). That ranked third in the field.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1760.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.444-1.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1810.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.019-2.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.107-3.108

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

