Chris Gotterup betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 62nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Gotterup has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 314.8 yards in his past five starts.

Gotterup is averaging -2.317 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.