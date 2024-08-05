Chris Gotterup betting profile: Wyndham Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Gotterup has entered the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 54th.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|54
|70-69-69-67
|-5
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 62nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Gotterup has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 314.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Gotterup is averaging -2.317 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -3.108 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 49.1% driving accuracy average ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 157th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.444, while he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.26%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (114th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|312.7
|314.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|66.26%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.09
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|98
|23.94%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.35%
|14.93%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times (47.6%).
- Gotterup, who has 415 points, currently sits 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.431 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.489). That ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.176
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.444
|-1.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.181
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.019
|-2.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.107
|-3.108
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
