Horses for Courses: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler reign as royalty at Royal Liverpool
8 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The 151st Open Championship returns to Royal Liverpool for the 13th time. The Hoylake links, located just west of Liverpool city center, will host this event for the first time since 2014 and only the third time since 1967.
When Rory McIlroy (+700) won his only Open title on these links nine years ago, the course played as a par 72 and tipped out at 7,312 yards. The Ulsterman opened with rounds of 66-66, posted 17 under and won by two shots. The 2023 edition will stretch out to 7,383 yards but will play to a par 71 after changes to the 17th hole. Read more about the changes for this year here.
With his victory last week in Scotland, McIlroy became the first player ever to win the Scottish, Irish, and Open Championships. Ever. After hoisting the claret jug in 2014, he’s posted four of six visits inside the top five, including solo third last year and T2 in 2018. McIlroy sits third on the all-time money list at this event and is seeking his fifth major championship overall.
Finishing two shots back in a tie for second in 2014, Rickie Fowler (+2200) was the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s. After closing with a bogey-free 66 to finish T2, Fowler began a run of seven consecutive weekends at the oldest major championship. Donning his rain gear, like the rest of the field, he posted T6 at a wet and wild Royal Portrush in 2019. After failing to qualify for the 2022 edition at St Andrews, he will look to improve on his record of making the cut in 10 of 11 chances.
Adam Scott (+8000) is one of the few who played both the 2006 and 2014 editions entered this week. The Australian is the only player to post a top-10 finish in the last two events where the River Dee and River Mersey empty into the Irish Sea. Posting four rounds of par or better in 2006, he signed for T8. The 2014 return saw him post three rounds in the 60s, including 69-66 on the weekend for T5. In his last 11 Open Championships, he’s hit the top 25 in eight, including T15 last year at St Andrews.
Adam Scott sinks a long 26-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open
Charl Schwartzel (+40000) joins Scott from the classes of 2006 and 2014. The South African claimed T22 in 2006, which included a round of 66 in Round 2. Returning for the 2014 edition, now as a major champion after winning the 2011 Masters, he posted all four rounds at par or better, including a pair of 67s on Friday and Sunday, and went home with T7 money. He returns to the Open Championship for the first time since 2018 at Carnoustie (MC).
Cashing T9 in 2014, Shane Lowry (+2800) secured his first top 10 in major championship golf. Closing with 65, he wiped out a second-round 75 and snuck in the back door for a top-10, his third payday from his first three starts. In his next four visits, the Irishman would miss the cut before working his magic on the links of Royal Portrush to claim the claret jug by six shots in 2019. His defense would have to wait until 2021, and with it came T12. Last season he returned to the Home of Golf to claim T21.
Shane Lowry's tee shot goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
Dustin Johnson (+3300) has cashed in 11 of 13 tries, including T12 in the 2014 edition at Hoylake. Leading by six after 54 holes in 2014, nobody was going to catch McIlroy. The big-hitting American sat seven back, tied for third, going into the final round before fading to T12 after 72. Only squaring six bogeys and a double, including one of each in the final two holes, the 2011 runner-up couldn’t add another top 10 to his resume. He did add two more with T6 and T8 in the last two editions, bringing his total to five from 11 weekends.
A winner five years ago at Carnoustie, Francesco Molinari (+40000) rounds out the 2014 participants from the top 15 on the final leaderboard (T15). The only blip on his scorecard was 75 in Round 3. The Italian played the final 24 holes bogey-free and 7 under while posting three of four rounds 70 or better. The 2018 victory began a run of T15 or better in three of the last four Open Championships.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances)
Jordan Spieth (9/9; +3300): The 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year keeps producing with top-10 paydays in five of his last seven trips. Ran second in 2021 and was T8 in 2022. His streak is now five consecutive T20 or better finishes. Winner of three major championships, he has posted 14 top-10 paydays in 42 starts.
Jordan Spieth wedges it close to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
Cameron Smith (4/5; +1600): The defending champ tied the event scoring record in relation to par at 20 under last year as he won by a shot. Missing the cut in his debut, the Australian has extended his streak to four straight paydays. Solo fourth at the U.S. Open in June after T9 at the PGA Championship in May.
Collin Morikawa (1/2; +2800): Won the 2021 Open in come-from-behind fashion at Royal S.t. George’s. Missed the cut defending last year at S.t. Andrews. The two-time major champion has five top-five paydays from just 15 starts in majors.
Collin Morikawa on the difficulty of winning a major championship
Brooks Koepka (6/8; +2000): In his second appearance he finsished T67 at Hoylake in 2014. In his next six trips across the pond, he would record four top-10 paydays. Highlighted by T4 in dreadful conditions at Royal Portrush in 2019, he returned with T6 in 2021 before a missed cut in 2022. The man with five major championships already owns one from this year’s PGA Championship.
Louis Oosthuizen (8/15; +10000): A winner in 2010 and playoff runner-up in 2015 at S.t. Andrews, the South African was T36 in 2014. Leading after 18, 36, and 54 holes in 2021, he settled for T3 at Royal S.t. George’s before a MC last year.
Tommy Fleetwood (5/8; +2200): The Englishman began his Open Championship career by missing the cut at Hoylake in 2014. After missed cuts in his first three Opens, he’s rattled off T33 or better in his next five. The man from up the coast in Southport, England, had a front-row seat with Shane Lowry in the final round of the 2019 edition. Finishing second, he added T4 last year at S.t. Andrews to the learning curve.
Tommy Fleetwood's beautiful approach leads to birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
Tony Finau (6/6; +5000): The bomber claimed his first podium with solo third at Royal Portrush after T9 at Carnoustie. All six paydays are T28 or better, and 19 of 24 rounds are par or better.
Tyrrell Hatton (4/10; +2500): The Englishman didn’t see the weekend in his first four tries, including 2014. In his next six attempts, three have finished for T11 or better. The best of the bunch was T5 in 2016, followed by T6 in 2019, and T11 last year.
Robert MacIntyre (3/3; +6600): Scotsman has qualified for the last three and has taken home a paycheck from all of them. Making a splash upon arrival, he finsished in the top-10 at both Royal Portrush and Royal S.t. George’s in his first two chances. T34 last year included three more rounds of 70 or better.
Danny Willett (8/10; +50000): 2016 Masters champion MC here in 2014. T6 the following year at S.t. Andrews kicked off a run that will look to extend to eight consecutive paydays this weekend. The Englishman posted T6 in 2019 to match his best finish to date.
Cameron Young (1/1; +5500): Last year he posted the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history. At the Home of golf. In his first appearance. Noted.
Brian Harman (3/7; +12500): His 2014 debut at Hoylake saw him finish T26. After missed cuts in his next four, he picked up T19 in 2021 before playing his final 54 holes in 14 under last year for T6. The lefty is figuring it out.
Alex Noren (6/10; +25000): Making his first appearance since a MC in 2021, five of his six paydays are T19 or better. The best of the bunch is T6 in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.
Matthew Jordan (0/1; +15000): What’s he doing in here, then? It’s his home course.
Selected Previous Champions
(entered this week; not listed above; cuts made/appearances)
Henrik Stenson (13/17; +25000): The 2016 winner was also co-runner-up in 2013 and 2008. MC last two seasons. Set the tournament scoring record of 264 in his victory.
Zach Johnson (12/17; +50000): The 2015 winner rattled off 12 straight weekends before MCs in his last two visits.
Phil Mickelson (19/26; +20000): The 2013 winner was second to Stenson in 2016 and was T2 to Darren Clarke in 2011. T24 in 2018 was his last paycheck.
Ernie Els (20/27; +100000): Two-time winner (2002, 2012) picked up his last top-25 result with his victory in 2012. All-time money leader at the event last made the cut, T32, in 2019.
Darren Clark (16/26; +100000): The 2011 champ became the second Ulsterman to win the title after Fred Daly in 1947.
Padraig Harrington (15/25; +15000); Joined Tiger Woods (not entered) as the only back-to-back winner this century after winning in 2007 and 2008. The Irishman has MC in four of his last five visits, with T72 in 2021 being the only result.
OWGR Top 30 (entered this week)
|OWGR Ranking/Player
|Made
|Odds
|Open Championship Notes
|Starts
|01 Scottie Scheffler
|2/2
|+800
|T21, T8; 6 of 8 rounds in the 60s
|02 Rory McIlroy
|11/13
|+700
|2014 champ; 6 top 10s; 5 of last 7 top 10
|03 Jon Rahm
|5/6
|+1200
|3 straight; T3 2021 with 64; T11 2019
|04 Patrick Cantlay
|3/4
|+2200
|T12 on debut, T8 last year; mc, T41 middle two
|05 Viktor Hovland
|2/2
|+2000
|T4 2022; T12 2021; final group 2022
|06 Xander Schauffele
|5/5
|+2500
|T26 or better in 4; T2 Carnoustie best; 3x 65
|07 Cameron Smith
|4/5
|+1600
|2022 champ; 8 of last 12 70 or better; 4 straight
|08 Max Homa
|1/2
|+5000
|MC-T40 last two years
|09 Matt Fitzpatrick
|5/7
|+4000
|T20 is the best of the bunch 2019; 3 straight
|10 Wyndham Clark
|1/1
|+5000
|Closed with 69 last year for T76
|11 Jordan Spieth
|9/9
|+3300
|2017 winner; 2nd 2021; T8 2022; 7 straight T30 or better.
|12 Brooks Koepka
|6/8
|+2000
|4 of last 6 top 10; T4 2019 in poor conditions
|13 Tyrrell Hatton
|4/10
|+2500
|T5 2016; T6 2019; T11 2022
|14 Will Zalatoris
|eligible; injured, not playing
|15 Keegan Bradley
|5/9
|+10000
|MC last 3; T18 best 2016; cashed 5 of his first 6
|16 Tony Finau
|6/6
|+5000
|T28 2022; all six T28 or better; 3rd 2019.
|17 Sam Burns
|2/2
|+5500
|Closed with 64 for T42 last year; T76
|18 Cameron Young
|1/1
|+5500
|64 to open, 65 to close, solo second 2022
|19 Collin Morikawa
|1/2
|+2800
|2nd winner on debut (Curtis); MC defense
|20 Justin Thomas
|4/6
|+6600
|T11 is best, 2019; only top 40 finish
|21 Tommy Fleetwood
|5/8
|+2200
|5 straight; T4, T33, 2nd last 3
|22 Rickie Fowler
|10/11
|+2200
|T2 2014; T6 2019; DNS 2022
|23 Sungjae Im
|1/2
|+9000
|T81 2022, MC 2019; best round is 71
|24 Tom Kim
|1/1
|+4500
|Four rounds of 72 or better T47 2022
|25 Kurt Kitayama
|1/3
|+17500
|T72 2022; 7 of 8 rounds 71 or worse
|26 Brian Harman
|3/7
|+12500
|T6 2022; T19 2021 last 2, best 2
|27 Jason Day
|8/10
|+9000
|Cashed first 8; MC last 2; T4 2015; DNS 2022
|28 Sepp Straka
|0/1
|+17500
|81-72 MC 2022
|29 Shane Lowry
|6/10
|+2800
|T21, T12, WIN last 3; T9 2014 Hoylake
|30 Corey Conners
|2/3
|+8000
|T28, T15, MC last 3; 4 of 10 in 60s
Previous Results at Royal Liverpool
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.