Justin Thomas headed to 3M Open after missed cut

Of note this season is the fact that only 70 players will qualify for the Playoffs, and Thomas arrived at Royal Liverpool ranked 75th. The putter is quickly given the blame. He ranks 152nd in Strokes Gained: Putting. But he also is 71st in SG: Off-the-Tee after ranking in the top 30 in five of the past six seasons. And his iron play, annually among the best on TOUR, has fallen off, as well. After six consecutive seasons in the top 10 of that metric, he ranks 34th this season.