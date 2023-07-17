Why I’m believing (again) in Rory McIlroy as The Open favorite

Since the last of his four major wins, the 2014 PGA Championship, McIlroy has 19 top 10s in majors without winning. We could dissect them all, but let’s focus on a couple of recent blown chances. Last year’s Open Championship at St. Andrews saw him start the final round with the lead, hit all 18 greens in regulation, and still get lapped by Cameron Smith. Last month’s U.S. Open was also there for the taking as McIlroy joined the lead with a birdie on Sunday’s opening hole. But it would be his last, and he’d lose by a shot to Wyndham Clark. The killer blow coming when he missed the par-5 14th green with a wedge and made bogey.