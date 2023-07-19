Course Spotlight: How Stadium success could unlock betting value at Royal Liverpool

Disaster lurks around every corner at TPC Sawgrass. Most may not see it at first, but to a PGA Professional the similarities are eerily close. To contend at Royal Liverpool, you must avoid the trouble. All 14 fairways are lined with knee-high fescue. Those amber waves of grain sit just three to five yards off the edge of the fairway grass. Inside the fescue fields are 11 holes where fairway bunkers are in play. If you don’t find the fairway, the penalty will be severe. To compound the anxiety, six holes have out of bounds in play off the tee.