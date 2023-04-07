Inside the Field: RBC Heritage
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the RBC Heritage field list as of Friday, April 7th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of RBC Heritage
|Stewart Cink
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Davis Love III
|C.T. Pan
|Webb Simpson
|Jordan Spieth
|Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Collin Morikawa
|Jon Rahm
|Justin Thomas
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Rory McIlroy
|Scottie Scheffler
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Sam Burns
|Billy Horschel
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament (three-year exemption)
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Kurt Kitayama
|Winner of The Genesis Invitational
|Max Homa
|FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
|Justin Rose
|Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Xander Schauffele
|Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Viktor Hovland
|Member of most recent U.S.Presidents Cup team
|Kevin Kisner
|Cameron Young
|Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Corey Conners
|Cam Davis
|Sungjae Im
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|K.H. Lee
|Taylor Pendrith
|Adam Scott
|Top 50 of World Golf Ranking
|Will Zalatoris
|Keegan Bradley
|Tom Hoge
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Chris Kirk
|Sepp Straka
|Seamus Power
|Jason Day
|Ryan Fox
|Russell Henley
|Alex Noren
|Keith Mitchell
|Min Woo Lee
|J.T. Poston
|Taylor Moore
|* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Ben Martin
|Carson Young
|Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Ernie Els
|Jim Furyk
|Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
|Akshay Bhatia
|Wesley Bryan
|Luke Donald
|Justin Suh
|PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
|Thomas Gibson
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Scott Stallings
|Trey Mullinax
|J.J. Spaun
|Davis Riley
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Lucas Glover
|Lucas Herbert
|Andrew Putnam
|Luke List
|Emiliano Grillo
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Chez Reavie
|Matt Kuchar
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Brendon Todd
|Beau Hossler
|Lanto Griffin
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Chad Ramey
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Joel Dahmen
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Adam Svensson
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Michael Thompson
|Hayden Buckley
|Martin Laird
|Sam Ryder
|Tyler Duncan
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Robert Streb
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Ryan Brehm
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Rickie Fowler
|Nick Taylor
|Kramer Hickok
|Matt Wallace
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Danny Willett
|Kelly Kraft
|Top 125 (medical extension)
|Nick Hardy
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Cameron Champ
|Nico Echavarria
|Brian Gay
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Andrew Landry
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Top 20 on current season's FedExCup
|Taylor Montgomery
|Next five on current season’s FedExCup (not otherwise exempt)
|Thomas Detry
|Samuel Stevens
|Ben Griffin
|Ben Taylor
|Davis Thompson