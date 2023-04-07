PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Inside the Field: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the RBC Heritage field list as of Friday, April 7th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of RBC Heritage
    Stewart Cink
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Davis Love III
    C.T. Pan
    Webb Simpson
    Jordan Spieth
    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Collin Morikawa
    Jon Rahm
    Justin Thomas
    Gary Woodland
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Rory McIlroy
    Scottie Scheffler
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Billy Horschel
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament (three-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Kurt Kitayama
    Winner of The Genesis Invitational
    Max Homa
    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Justin Rose
    Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
    Harris English
    Tony Finau
    Xander Schauffele
    Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Viktor Hovland
    Member of most recent U.S.Presidents Cup team
    Kevin Kisner
    Cameron Young
    Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Corey Conners
    Cam Davis
    Sungjae Im
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    K.H. Lee
    Taylor Pendrith
    Adam Scott
    Top 50 of World Golf Ranking
    Will Zalatoris
    Keegan Bradley
    Tom Hoge
    Brian Harman
    Sahith Theegala
    Chris Kirk
    Sepp Straka
    Seamus Power
    Jason Day
    Ryan Fox
    Russell Henley
    Alex Noren
    Keith Mitchell
    Min Woo Lee
    J.T. Poston
    Taylor Moore
    * Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Ben Martin
    Carson Young
    Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Ernie Els
    Jim Furyk
    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Wesley Bryan
    Luke Donald
    Justin Suh
    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Thomas Gibson
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Scott Stallings
    Trey Mullinax
    J.J. Spaun
    Davis Riley
    Denny McCarthy
    Maverick McNealy
    Lucas Glover
    Lucas Herbert
    Andrew Putnam
    Luke List
    Emiliano Grillo
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Chez Reavie
    Matt Kuchar
    Alex Smalley
    Wyndham Clark
    Lee Hodges
    Brendon Todd
    Beau Hossler
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Chad Ramey
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Joel Dahmen
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Adam Svensson
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Michael Thompson
    Hayden Buckley
    Martin Laird
    Sam Ryder
    Tyler Duncan
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Robert Streb
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Ryan Brehm
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Rickie Fowler
    Nick Taylor
    Kramer Hickok
    Matt Wallace
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Danny Willett
    Kelly Kraft
    Top 125 (medical extension)
    Nick Hardy
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Cameron Champ
    Nico Echavarria
    Brian Gay
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Andrew Landry
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Top 20 on current season's FedExCup
    Taylor Montgomery
    Next five on current season’s FedExCup (not otherwise exempt)
    Thomas Detry
    Samuel Stevens
    Ben Griffin
    Ben Taylor
    Davis Thompson