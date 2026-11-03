Expert Picks: Favor scorers in birdie fest at World Wide Technology Championship

(+4400, DraftKings):

Not that those with the shortest odds in this market prevail regularly, but when presented with a shootout, those outside the leather on the board, if you will, hit as having a stronger chance to take the title. This non-winner is

, but he’s outside the 15 shortest as an outright. He’s putting up video-game numbers to rank fourth in the all-around and he took down the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour a few months ago. It sparked an extended run that he’s sustained. When it comes to potency relative to others, only

and

slot higher in adjusted scoring.