Expert Picks: Favor scorers in birdie fest at World Wide Technology Championship
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Running with Rick: Three solid putters who can win World Wide Technology
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The PGA Tour Fantasy Game concluded for the season at the Tour Championship and is set to return for the start of 2027. For the eight FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA Tour betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the World Wide Technology Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Best bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, Tour and Golfbet editorial, distribution)
Winner
- Marco Penge (+4300, DraftKings): He slowed after a good start last week but should be able to find more success this time around on a course where he can lean on the driver without a second thought. The Englishman hasn’t missed a cut since July and shouldn’t sweat much on Friday in his tournament debut.
Props
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Top 10 (+290, DraftKings): Is there upside this week for a guy that does everything but drive the ball well? Bezuidenhout is inside the top 25 on Tour in both Strokes Gained: Putting and Strokes Gained: Approach.
- Ben James, Top 5 (+340, DraftKings): A bit of a default selection the rest of the fall, as he bounced back from a rare missed cut with a T16 finish last week. Expect more of the same from a player whose first Tour win feels within reach.
Ben James's 149-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner
- Ben Griffin (+1500, FanDuel): It’s OK to take the favorites sometimes. He’s the defending champ, coming off a great week and still showing short-game prowess.
Props
- Beau Hossler, Top 10 including ties (+500, FanDuel): While the bombers may seem like the preferred play this week, the stats say it’s the short-game wizards who have excelled. Hossler is among the best this week in Scrambling and Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ben Griffin (-112, FanDuel) over Ryan Gerard, 72-hole matchup: Even if Griffin doesn’t win, I’ll take him in what’s deemed a toss-up.
ROB BOLTON (Fantasy Insider)
Winner
- Ben Kohles (+4400, DraftKings): Not that those with the shortest odds in this market prevail regularly, but when presented with a shootout, those outside the leather on the board, if you will, hit as having a stronger chance to take the title. This non-winner is No. 4 in my Power Rankings, but he’s outside the 15 shortest as an outright. He’s putting up video-game numbers to rank fourth in the all-around and he took down the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour a few months ago. It sparked an extended run that he’s sustained. When it comes to potency relative to others, only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy slot higher in adjusted scoring.
Props
- Ben Griffin, Top 10, and Ryan Gerard, Top 20 Parlay (+300, DraftKings): Although we must accept the margin for error in a shootout, we can counter with this play that respects it while also increasing the odds. These guys sit a respective 1-2 in my Power Rankings and beside each other in the betting markets. They’re both set for status in 2027, so there’s only one objective – to win.
- Alvaro Ortiz, Top 20 (+270, DraftKings): He didn’t deliver for this bet at his national championship last week, settling for a T34, but his skill set should be rewarded even more in his debut at El Cardonal at Diamante. With no rough, the Mexican can be wayward off the tee without much penalty. His game improves nearer the hole, a handy profile that’s rewarded in this shootout. It’s a timely bonus that he’s fresh off a successful season on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is known for low scores.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Golfbet contributor)
Winner
- Ben Griffin (+1325, DraftKings): I hate playing favorites, but Griffin, on paspalum grass, is the answer. He tuned up with a T4 (19 under) last week and set the tournament scoring record here last year. Making his third title defense of the season, he's ready.
Props
- Kristoffer Ventura, Top 10 (+325, DraftKings): The Puebla, Mexico, native just ripped off a T2 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. Fresh off 22 birdies, he will need 10 more to win this week. Ranked 10th in Greens in Regulation, he scores well on par-4 holes (fifth) and par-5 holes (17th).
- Beau Hossler, Top 20 (+180, DraftKings): Getting almost 2-to-1 odds on a guy who cashed T17, T20 and T15 on his last three visits and is 41 under on aggregate seems a reasonable punt. Oh, and he's eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Ben Griffin’s winning moment at World Wide Technology
JAKE LAZARUS (Digital content associate)
Winner
- Ben Kohles (+4400, DraftKings): Last year, Ben Griffin won at El Cardonal as an elite ball-striker and one of the Tour’s top scorers. This year, Ben Kohles fits that mold. He ranks first in Strokes Gained: Total, second in scoring average and third on Tour in birdie average. His spot inside the top 100 is firm, but a win would vault him into Aon Next 10 contention. Now is the time.
Props
- Ben Griffin, Top 10 (+138, DraftKings): This is a form play. Griffin is coming off a T4 finish last week and returns to defend his 2025 title at El Cardonal. He should thrive in another birdie fest in Mexico.
- Ben James and Blades Brown, Top 30 same-game parlay (+158, DraftKings): Both already have status for 2027, so they should be free to let it fly in Mexico. Both also know how to make birdies in bunches at a fairly wide-open venue.