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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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38M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

Chris Kirk sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Chris Kirk heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Kirk has made multiple appearances at this event, with his best result being a tied for 46th finish in 2021.

Latest odds for Kirk at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Kirk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T6471-67-71-72-3
2022T6464-73-70-71-6
2021T4669-70-68-72-5

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 46th at 5-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Chris Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT666-67-67-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2168-63-66-70-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1065-69-66-65-19--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7269-67-71-71-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-66-70-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT3170-69-64-69-1225.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--

Chris Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk has recorded three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Kirk has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged 1.491 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chris Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0120.215
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5390.958
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1390.306
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.3620.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3281.491

Chris Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk ranks 98th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.012 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 80th on the Tour.
  • Kirk has been one of the stronger ball-strikers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.539, and ranking 36th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate. He ranks 50th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.139.
  • On the greens, Kirk has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.362 that ranks 151st on the Tour. He averages 29.01 Putts Per Round, ranking 103rd.
  • Kirk ranks 25th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.57% rate, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.00% ranks 82nd. He has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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