Chris Kirk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kirk ranks 98th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.012 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 80th on the Tour.

Kirk has been one of the stronger ball-strikers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.539, and ranking 36th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate. He ranks 50th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.139.

On the greens, Kirk has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.362 that ranks 151st on the Tour. He averages 29.01 Putts Per Round, ranking 103rd.