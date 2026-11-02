Chris Kirk betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Chris Kirk sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Chris Kirk heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship, set for Nov. 5-8, 2026. Kirk has made multiple appearances at this event, with his best result being a tied for 46th finish in 2021.
Kirk's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T64
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|2022
|T64
|64-73-70-71
|-6
|2021
|T46
|69-70-68-72
|-5
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 46th at 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Chris Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|66-67-67
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|68-63-66-70
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T10
|65-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-66-70
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|25.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
Chris Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has recorded three top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Kirk has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 1.491 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chris Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.012
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.539
|0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.139
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.362
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.328
|1.491
Chris Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk ranks 98th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.012 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 80th on the Tour.
- Kirk has been one of the stronger ball-strikers on the Tour in 2026, ranking 15th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a mark of 0.539, and ranking 36th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate. He ranks 50th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.139.
- On the greens, Kirk has struggled in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.362 that ranks 151st on the Tour. He averages 29.01 Putts Per Round, ranking 103rd.
- Kirk ranks 25th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.57% rate, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.00% ranks 82nd. He has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.