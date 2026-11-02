Jay Leng betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA Tour flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA Tour)
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Jay Leng makes his first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, Nov. 5-8. Leng looks to build on his recent Tour experience as he enters the $6 million event.
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- This will be Leng's first appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Jay Leng's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Jay Leng's recent performances
- Leng has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.884 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Leng has averaged -3.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jay Leng's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.216
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.187
|-1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.065
|-1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.886
|-1.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.922
|-3.922
Jay Leng's advanced stats and rankings
- Leng has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.216 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 304.0 yards.
- In terms of approach play, Leng has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.187 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.11%.
- Around the green, Leng has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -1.065 in 2026.
- On the greens, Leng has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.886 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00. He has broken par 8.33% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Leng as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.