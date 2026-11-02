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Official

VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T6

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

T6

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

T6

Brian Campbell
USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

USA
B. Campbell
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T6

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T6

Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T6

USA
Pi. Coody
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Doug Ghim
USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T6

USA
D. Ghim
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T11

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

-17

T11

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-17
R4
-8

T11

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

-17

T11

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-17
R4
-4

T11

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

-17

T11

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-17
R4
-2

T11

Matthieu Pavon
FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

-17

T11

FRA
M. Pavon
Tot
-17
R4
E

15

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2

-16

15

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-16
R4
-2
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58M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Hayden Springer heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2025. The 7,452-yard, par-72 layout presents an opportunity for Springer to post a more competitive result than he managed in his most recent appearance.

Latest odds for Springer at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Springer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-68-4
2024T4572-70-71-66-9

At the World Wide Technology Championship

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 9-under.
  • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4866-67-71-72-8--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-68-71-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4371-68-67-66-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-69-70-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC65-75E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2469-70-67-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-68-71-72-74.900

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • Springer has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • He has averaged -0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged 0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.261-0.527
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0800.007
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0270.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3620.696
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0060.337

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards reflects a strong ball-striking distance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Springer carries a -0.080 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.64%.
  • Around the green, Springer has recorded a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
  • On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, averaging 28.62 Putts Per Round in 2026.
  • Springer has recorded a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Total average for the 2026 season, ranking 131st with 220 FedExCup Regular Season points. He has avoided bogeys 14.32% of the time and has broken par on 25.31% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Latest
Official

VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

-25

1

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-25
R4
-2

T2

Steven Fisk
USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

USA
S. Fisk
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T2

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

-20

T2

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-20
R4
-8

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T4

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T4

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-19
R4
-4
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