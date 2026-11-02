Hayden Springer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
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Hayden Springer hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Hayden Springer heads to El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 5-8), looking to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2025. The 7,452-yard, par-72 layout presents an opportunity for Springer to post a more competitive result than he managed in his most recent appearance.
Springer's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|2024
|T45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 29-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|66-67-71-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-68-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|71-68-67-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-68-71-72
|-7
|4.900
Springer's recent performances
- Springer's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- Springer has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He has averaged -0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.261
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.080
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.027
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.362
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.006
|0.337
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.261 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards reflects a strong ball-striking distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Springer carries a -0.080 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.64%.
- Around the green, Springer has recorded a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in 2026.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, averaging 28.62 Putts Per Round in 2026.
- Springer has recorded a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Total average for the 2026 season, ranking 131st with 220 FedExCup Regular Season points. He has avoided bogeys 14.32% of the time and has broken par on 25.31% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.