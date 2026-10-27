Expert Picks: Who do experts trust to show out at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?
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The PGA Tour Fantasy Game concluded for the season at the Tour Championship and is set to return for the start of 2027. For the eight FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA Tour betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Best bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, Tour and Golfbet editorial, distribution)
Winner
- Rasmus Højgaard to win (+6600): Full send this week in Mexico. Both Højgaard brothers are inside the top 10 this year on Tour in driving distance, but Rasmus’ fourth-place showing at the Rocket Classic shows what he can do with a wide-open canvas.
Props
- Ben James, Top 5 (+360): Time to get back on the horse. James made an early exit last week as the betting favorite in Bermuda, but he’s got all the shots to be able to contend this week and renew a run of top-five results.
- Johnny Keefer, Top 10 (+250): His T33 finish in Japan is his worst of three starts this fall, with the other two results cracking the top 10 in Asheville and Utah.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner
- Doug Ghim (+1850, DraftKings): I picked him to win at the last course that truly valued the long ball off the tee. That was a runner-up finish at the Bank of Utah Championship. VidantaWorld is a similar setup.
Props
- Corey Conners, Top 10 with ties (+240, FanDuel): Let the good times roll with Conners coming off a T3 in Bermuda. Tee-to-green is paramount at VidantaWorld. That’s all I need to know.
- Zach Bauchou over Andrew Novak, 72-hole matchup (+100, FanDuel): I’ll take a player in excellent fall form for plus money over a player who’s been all over the map.
ROB BOLTON (Fantasy Insider)
Winner
- Tom Kim (+1900, DraftKings): Because there’s often an alignment between the No. 1 in my Power Rankings and the tournament favorite at DraftKings, and since only one No. 1 has prevailed in the FedExCup Fall (Jacob Bridgeman, Biltmore Championship Asheville), I was considering leaning more into a value pick this week. However, Tom Kim is fourth-shortest. It’s a surprise given what he’s achieved in the last few months. It’s also evident that he’s leveled up in a way that suggests that he’s not taking anything for granted anymore. It not only sets him up for a big week but a massive 2027.
Props
- Zach Bauchou, Top 10 (+355, DraftKings): You’re not going to get much bang for your buck in this market with Kim (+180) and the No. 2 in my Power Rankings, Wyndham Clark (+140), but check out the man in the 3-hole. Bauchou is rested since a T9 at the Baycurrent Classic – his fourth consecutive top 25 – and he finished T21 (Puerto Rico Open) and T9 (Corales Puntacana Championship) on paspalum earlier this season.
- Alvaro Ortiz, Top 20 (+300, DraftKings): Time and again, we’ve seen fresh Korn Ferry Tour grads with nothing to lose make noise in the FedExCup Fall, but he has the opportunity to do it at home. The No. 9 in my Power Rankings has everything going for him right now, and he’s already picked off one top 20 at Vidanta Vallarta, a T13 in 2024.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Golfbet contributor)
Winner
- Andrew Novak (+3200): The last two winners have broken their individual Tour maiden at Vidanta Vallarta. Novak will make it three straight. He has a round of 64 or lower in three straight events and owns a pair of T15 or better paydays here.
Props
- Alvaro Ortiz, Top 20 including ties (+300): Getting 3-to-1 on a native son who has won twice this year on the KFT? And closed the KFT playoffs with four finishes of T24 or better? Sign me up.
- Erik van Rooyen, First Round Leader (+8800, DraftKings): His two best rounds at Vidanta Vallarta are 63 in 2024 and 64 in 2023, both in the first round. He opened with 65 at the Bank of Utah Championship and followed with 67 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. #LotteryTicket.
JAKE LAZARUS (Digital content associate)
Winner
- Neal Shipley (+3600, DraftKings): The 25-year-old makes his first start at Vidanta Vallarta with strong form. He has top 10s in his first two FedExCup Fall starts and a T34 at the weather-shortened Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Shipley ranks first on Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and arrives at a course where he can pull driver and flip short wedges into greens. Give me another first-time winner this fall!
Props
- Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim, Top 20 parlay including ties (+210, DraftKings): These are two of the best players in the field by world ranking, and I like both to finish inside the top 20. Kim is riding high in his first Tour start since winning gold at the Asian Games. Clark has played just once since the Presidents Cup, but I expect him to find his groove quickly and rise to the moment in Mexico.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Top South African (+180, DraftKings): The 32-year-old is the best ball-striker in this five-man group. He ranks 154th in Driving Distance but 33rd in Driving Accuracy, and this week’s course rewards accuracy. Bezuidenhout is the most accurate player of the five.