Expert Picks: Who do experts trust to show out at VidantaWorld Mexico Open?

(+1900, DraftKings):

Because there’s often an alignment between the

and the tournament favorite at DraftKings, and since only one No. 1 has prevailed in the FedExCup Fall (

, Biltmore Championship Asheville), I was considering leaning more into a value pick this week. However, Tom Kim is fourth-shortest. It’s a surprise given what he’s achieved in the last few months. It’s also evident that he’s leveled up in a way that suggests that he’s not taking anything for granted anymore. It not only sets him up for a big week but a massive 2027.