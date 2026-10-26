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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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5H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

Ben Martin hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Ben Martin returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, tee off set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. Martin will look to improve on his tied-for-45th finish at the event last year, where he posted a score of 8-under.

Latest odds for Martin at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Martin's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4568-70-68-70-8
2023T4668-66-73-71-6
2022MC72-70E

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-70-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-69-68-66-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-71+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-69-71-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2167-69-66-68-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--

Martin's recent performances

  • Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
  • He has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.0470.103
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1850.576
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.121-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.810-0.560
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.7930.050

Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.
  • In terms of approach play, Martin holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.185 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.85%.
  • On and around the greens, Martin has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.121 and a Strokes Gained: Putting figure of -0.810, averaging 29.79 Putts Per Round.
  • Martin has broken par 19.25% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.09%. He has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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