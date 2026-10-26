Ben Martin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Ben Martin hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Ben Martin returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, tee off set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. Martin will look to improve on his tied-for-45th finish at the event last year, where he posted a score of 8-under.
Martin's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|2023
|T46
|68-66-73-71
|-6
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-70-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-69-71-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|67-69-66-68
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.047
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.185
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.121
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.810
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.793
|0.050
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.
- In terms of approach play, Martin holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.185 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.85%.
- On and around the greens, Martin has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.121 and a Strokes Gained: Putting figure of -0.810, averaging 29.79 Putts Per Round.
- Martin has broken par 19.25% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.09%. He has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 159th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.