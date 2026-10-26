Ben Martin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.047 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.

In terms of approach play, Martin holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.185 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.85%.

On and around the greens, Martin has struggled with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.121 and a Strokes Gained: Putting figure of -0.810, averaging 29.79 Putts Per Round.