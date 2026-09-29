Expert Picks: Bank of Utah Championship
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Running with Rick: Three long-ball hitters who can win Bank of Utah
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The PGA Tour Fantasy Game concluded for the season at the Tour Championship and is set to return for the start of 2027. For the eight FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA Tour betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Bank of Utah Championship in Salt Lake City in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Best bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, Tour & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
Winner
- Marco Penge (+2600): The first two years of this event have shown that you can go full send off the tee in Utah. Penge has been spotty this season but sits fifth in driving distance and has finished T18 or better in three straight worldwide starts.
Props
- Nick Dunlap, To Make The Cut (-102): The foul ball off the tee won’t hurt him this week as much as it will other places. He opened with 66 here last year and played the weekend in Asheville.
- Ben James, Top 10 (+225): I’ll keep riding with James until he falters. Two straight top-three finishes, with three top-fives in his last five starts overall. A win is coming soon.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner
- Doug Ghim (+2500, FanDuel): Gaining strokes off the tee is paramount at Black Desert. Ghim not only sits in the top 10 in that category, but he’s also been consistent, with top-20 finishes in five of his last seven starts dating back to June.
Props
- Matt McCarty, Top 20 w/ties (+200, DraftKings): It’s easy to write off a player who doesn’t have a top-10 finish since May. However, McCarty has been making plenty of cuts, and I think there’s value here for a guy who has a win and a T3 at this venue.
- Marco Penge, Top English (+300, FanDuel): Penge will send it on a course that favors the long ball. Oh, it's also a six-man market.
ROB BOLTON (Fantasy Insider)
Winner
- Jackson Koivun (+1075, DraftKings): The shortest on the board, but you know what, he should be shorter. The automatic No. 1 in my Power Rankings committed long ago to a plan that accepted his personal growth. He’s thriving within it and having the time of his life.
Props
- Ben James, Top 5 (+390, DraftKings): This is respectful value relative to the field, but only he and Koivun capture my attention for a unit in this market. James bracketed the FedExCup Playoffs with a solo third and a solo second, respectively, and he’s poised to play Black Desert from tee to green like a video game on basic mode.
- Haotong Li, Top 20 (+250, DraftKings): When the markets are slow to catch up to any momentum, the feeling can be empowering, especially as it concerns a proven performer in his prime. He was my Sleeper for a top-20 finish (at +270) at the Biltmore Championship Asheville and responded with a T10. He’s in a groove, and his precision on approach sets him up for another payoff where everyone will be hitting fairways.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Golfbet contributor)
Winner
- Ben Kohles (+4800): His consistency over the last three months eventually has to pay off! Right? You can also buy insurance in the "Winner Without" Market where he is +4000, if you are so inclined.
Props
- John VanDerLaan, Top 20 (+350): He produced his best result on Tour this season (T10) two weeks ago with four rounds of 68 or better, including 66 or better over his final 54 holes. Strike while the iron is hot in the desert!
- Harry Hall, End of Round 1 Top 10 (+520): The Englishman resides in Las Vegas and is familiar with desert golf, having played at UNLV. A podium finish at the Omega European Masters in early September eliminates any concern about his form. When his putter is on, it can get scorching hot.
JAKE LAZARUS (Digital content associate)
Winner
- Jackson Koivun (+1075, DraftKings): I'm taking the 21-year-old stud coming off an undefeated debut at the Presidents Cup at better than 10/1 odds. He's the best player heading to Utah and in top-notch form. No reason to think his play slows down anytime soon.
Best bets:
- Jackson Suber, Top 20 (+146, DraftKings): Suber finished T15 in his Black Desert debut last year and enters on a run of three straight made cuts, tied for the longest streak of his career on Tour. After another T15 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago, I like him to stay in form and cash another top-20 finish.
- Beau Hossler, End of Round 1 Top 10 (+510, DraftKings): Hossler leads the PGA Tour with a 68.37 first-round scoring average in 2026. I'm backing him to keep that Thursday momentum rolling with another fast start.