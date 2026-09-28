Power Rankings: Bank of Utah Championship

Rate stats for putting are expectedly stingy given the size of the greens and proliferation of chances amassed to break par, but the putting surfaces themselves have proven to hold their own from most of the measured distances. Yes, quality of the field and its learning curve are included in the equation, but consider that Black Desert ranked fourth-toughest among all courses in conversion percentage from 4-8 feet in both of its first two years. It’s also slotted inside the top 10 in all putts inside 10 feet and inside the top five from 10-15 feet in both editions.