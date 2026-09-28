Power Rankings: Bank of Utah Championship
4 Min Read
Behind the scenes with winner Michael Brennan after Bank of Utah Championship
The FedExCup Fall resumes this week with the Bank of Utah Championship. The third edition of the tournament is the second stop of eight in the series.
Black Desert Resort outside St. George, Utah, in Ivins has been the only host since the inaugural. It doesn’t look like any other course utilized by the PGA Tour but it’s easily the most familiar of the most recent three that have hosted Tour-operated competitions. That alone is of value to returning participants in the field of 120 as they chase end-of-season goals, but it’s not the only variable contributing to elevated expectations.
An explanation of that, how Black Desert sets up (which essentially poses as a spoiler alert), Mother Nature’s promise to cooperate and more are detailed beneath those projected to contend for the title.
Few geographical confluences like the Great Basin, the Mojave Desert and the Colorado Plateau in this region are as rewarding to extended stares at vistas in every direction, for the terrain and its elevation restrict the growth of flora and permit onlookers to bask in the experience for as far as the eyes can see. Literally.
The focus on the horizon overlooks – literally – the lava rock on which Tom Weiskopf and Phil Smith designed and built the golf course. To that end, the color green is in the minority in the macro in these parts, so its contrast to the surroundings allows Black Desert to pop.
Visual stimulation transitions seamlessly into the reaction for scoring. In its first two years as the venue, Black Desert landed among the easiest par 71s on the docket. It’s to be expected given that its full-time role is for a resort. Last year’s scoring average was 69.811. Expansive fairways and 7,000-square-foot greens, each component entirely bentgrass, welcome all to, well, have a good time. Guys who found 11½ (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation per round last year were weighing down the field averages in both, which were even higher in 2024.
There is bluegrass rough ranging to 3½ inches, but its area pales in comparison to the black rock and the potential for unplayable lies across the property, so keeping it easy to find is an acceptable compromise. So is acknowledging that Black Desert is a second-shot track that leads off the classic 1-2 punch of hitting greens and sinking putts in a shootout.
Therein lies the primary challenge. With a high percentage of finding fairways at liberty, hitting it close is the premium. Contributing to the basic calculus is the fact that Black Desert sits at about 3,000 feet above sea level, so adjustments in desired distance will be constant. And necessary. The course tips at 7,421 yards, but it’ll play shorter at altitude.
Rate stats for putting are expectedly stingy given the size of the greens and proliferation of chances amassed to break par, but the putting surfaces themselves have proven to hold their own from most of the measured distances. Yes, quality of the field and its learning curve are included in the equation, but consider that Black Desert ranked fourth-toughest among all courses in conversion percentage from 4-8 feet in both of its first two years. It’s also slotted inside the top 10 in all putts inside 10 feet and inside the top five from 10-15 feet in both editions.
Greens are planned to touch 12½ feet when using the Stimpmeter, and they’re going to have every opportunity to fulfill the expectation. It just might require an extra day or two. A fair amount of rain originating from a pair of tropical systems in the eastern Pacific Ocean will headline the weather through at least Tuesday. Once it clears, it’ll be nothing but clear for the entirety of the tournament, for which nothing but sunshine will allow daytime temperatures to flirt with 90 degrees. Winds should be light throughout.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATour.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY: Sleepers*
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
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