Trace Crowe betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Trace Crowe taps in 9-inch putt for birdie on No. 17 at Biltmore Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Trace Crowe finished tied for 54th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Crowe's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.237
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.002
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.326
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.182
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.274
|0.057
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards shows his ability to generate distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe sported a -0.002 mark. He posted a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.24 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.88% of the time.
- Crowe currently ranks 153rd with 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.