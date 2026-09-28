David Skinns betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Skinns has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Skinns has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.