David Skinns betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
David Skinns reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
David Skinns missed the cut at Black Desert Resort in 2025, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Ivins, Utah for the Bank of Utah Championship, set for Oct. 1-4, 2026.
Skinns' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2024
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.236
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.050
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.202
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.020
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.003
|-0.582
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.236 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards places him in the middle of the pack on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.050 mark. He maintained a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.80 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.64% of the time.
- Skinns ranks 137th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 193 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.