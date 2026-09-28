Seamus Power betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
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Seamus Power finished 59th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.
Power's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|59
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|2024
|T11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2025, he finished 59th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
- Michael Brennan won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Power's recent performances
- Power has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 1.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.256
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.124
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.225
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.433
|0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.278
|1.068
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.124 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
- Power has earned 310 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th, and ranks 17th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.39%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.