Seamus Power betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.124 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Power delivered a 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 22.86% of the time.