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1H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy sinks 6-foot 7-inch birdie putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

Denny McCarthy sinks 6-foot 7-inch birdie putt on No. 18 at 3M Open

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Denny McCarthy finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the Wyndham Championship.

McCarthy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1167-69-69-63-12
2024T3368-68-70-66-8
2023MC71-68-1
2022MC72-71+3
2021T1565-69-69-65-12

At the Wyndham Championship

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-68-64-66-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-68-66-65-1471.250
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6069-69-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3473-75-74-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.313
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.438

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
  • McCarthy has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.438-0.316
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0140.149
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.007-0.061
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4950.955
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.0780.727

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.438 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
  • McCarthy has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th, while maintaining a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.11% (33rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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