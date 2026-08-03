Denny McCarthy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy sinks 6-foot 7-inch birdie putt on No. 18 at 3M Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He returns to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2026 Wyndham Championship, set for Aug. 6-9.
McCarthy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|2024
|T33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|T15
|65-69-69-65
|-12
At the Wyndham Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Cam Young won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|72-75-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|27.438
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.438
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.014
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.007
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.495
|0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.078
|0.727
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.438 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 449 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th, while maintaining a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.11% (33rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.