Expert Picks: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Five key players on bubble to make FedExCup Playoffs
Players in Article
Players in This Article
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Ben James, Top 20 finish (+210): James has been impressive since earning his PGA TOUR card, including a close call last week at the Corales Puntacana. Expect him to get back in the mix this week.
- Jason Day, Top 20 finish (+260): The bubble for the FedExCup Playoffs is intensifying, and the Aussie has some work to do. This week is a great opportunity for him to move onto the right side of the top-70 cutoff.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Sungjae Im, Top 10 and ties (+400, FanDuel): When birdies are to be had, Sungjae can do it with the best of them. He’s beaming with confidence after a good showing at The Open and recent success at TPC Twin Cities.
- Winner to birdie 72nd hole – Yes (+138, DraftKings): Looking for some excitement to finish the tournament? If this thing is close down the stretch, the winner has a great chance to birdie the par-5 18th. Two of the last three winners have done it.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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