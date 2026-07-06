Samuel Stevens betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Stevens finished tied for 75th at six-over at The Renaissance Club in 2025. He returns to North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open July 9-12, 2026, looking to improve on his recent performance at this venue.
Stevens' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2024
|T57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of six-over.
- Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at six-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-71-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.500
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of one-over.
- Stevens has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.268
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.141
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.081
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.271
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.057
|-0.206
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 736 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.