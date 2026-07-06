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5H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Stevens finished tied for 75th at six-over at The Renaissance Club in 2025. He returns to North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open July 9-12, 2026, looking to improve on his recent performance at this venue.

Latest odds for Stevens at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Stevens' recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T7572-67-72-75+6
2024T5769-68-71-66-6

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 75th after posting a score of six-over.
  • Stevens' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at six-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Stevens' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-71-69-68-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT768-69-72-72+1212.500
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000

Stevens' recent performances

  • Stevens has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of one-over.
  • Stevens has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.206 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2680.078
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1410.307
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.081-0.212
Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.271-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Total820.057-0.206

Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • Stevens has earned 736 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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