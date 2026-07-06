Samuel Stevens betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.141 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.14% of the time.