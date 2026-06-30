Expert Picks: John Deere Classic
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Running with Rick: Three players who can win John Deere
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Players in This Article
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- J.T. Poston, Top 10 Finish (+340): A former champ who returns to the Quad Cities with some serious momentum in the wake of his win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and a strong performance at Shinnecock Hills.
- Rickie Fowler, Top 20 Finish (+210): Fowler hasn't been the same player since his runner-up at the Truist Championship, but a return to form this week should easily clear the top 20 hurdle given his early-season results.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Pierceson Coody, Top 20 Finish (+200): He’s racking up top-25 finishes this year with 10 total. This is a nice number for this market and this week.
- Eric Cole, End of Round 1 – Top 10 (+480): He’s gone 64-63 in each of his last two Thursdays. Let’s keep the heater going.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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