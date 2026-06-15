Corey Conners betting profile: U.S. Open
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Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Corey Conners returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Conners looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.
Conners' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|72-74-72
|+8
|2024
|T9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|2023
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|71-76
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at even par.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|53
|74-75-79-78
|+18
|11.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-70
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-67-72-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-74-72-72
|-1
|25.300
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Conners has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged -0.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.047
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.289
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.199
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.358
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.220
|-0.757
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.289 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.