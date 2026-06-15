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29M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Corey Conners returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Conners looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he withdrew.

Latest odds for Conners at the U.S. Open.

Conners' recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD72-74-72+8
2024T969-70-71-70E
2023MC70-74+4
2022MC71-73+4
2021MC71-76+7

At the U.S. Open

  • In Conners' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds.
  • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at even par.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Conners' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-69E--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5374-75-79-78+1811.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-70+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-70-72-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.300

Conners' recent performances

  • Conners has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
  • Conners has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged -0.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.047-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.289-0.002
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.199-0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.358-0.358
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.220-0.757

Conners' advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.289 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
  • Conners has accumulated 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
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