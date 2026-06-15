Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

Åberg has finished in the top-10 six times over his last ten appearances.

Åberg has finished in the top-five five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.766 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.