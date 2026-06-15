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34M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 13, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ludvig Åberg returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Åberg at the U.S. Open.

Åberg's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-76+8
2024T1266-69-73-73+1

At the U.S. Open

  • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Åberg's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3971-78-69-75+521.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1766-68-69-71-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT472-66-68-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT869-69-70-66-10187.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT463-70-68-70-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2174-70-69-72-353.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.500
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.500

Åberg's recent performances

  • Åberg has finished in the top-10 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Åberg has finished in the top-five five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
  • Åberg has an average of 0.533 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.766 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Åberg has averaged 1.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5130.533
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5770.766
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.134-0.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2610.296
Average Strokes Gained: Total21.4861.429

Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.577 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked second by breaking par 26.27% of the time.
  • Åberg has accumulated 1,698 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks sixth on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.486 ranks second.

All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the U.S. Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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