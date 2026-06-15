PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 43rd at 5-over.

Latest odds for Putnam at the U.S. Open.

Putnam's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T4368-71-73-73+5
2022T3172-68-74-72+6
2021WD73-

At the U.S. Open

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1764-70-70-70-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-71-70-73+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-72-68-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4271-68-69-70-615.450
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT566-70-67-70-15105.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4470-67-69-69-510.875
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3067-73-72-70-222.000

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
  • Putnam has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.503-0.672
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.174-0.159
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5430.715
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1920.502
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4060.385

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.503 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.3 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Putnam has excelled with a 0.543 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16.
  • Putnam has accumulated 513 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
47M AGO
Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
50M AGO
Wyndham Clark betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
51M AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: U.S. Open
Betting Profile
Official

RBC Canadian Open

1

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

1

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-17
R4
-5

2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

-15

2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-15
R4
-6

3

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

-14

3

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-14
R4
-5

T4

Jimmy Stanger
USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
J. Stanger
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-13
R4
-2

T4

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2

-13

T4

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-13
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW