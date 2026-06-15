Andrew Putnam betting profile: U.S. Open
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Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from the 2023 tournament where he finished tied for 43rd at 5-over.
Putnam's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|2022
|T31
|72-68-74-72
|+6
|2021
|WD
|73
|-
At the U.S. Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 5-over.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 6-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|67-73-72-70
|-2
|22.000
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.672 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.503
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.174
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.543
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.192
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.406
|0.385
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.503 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.3 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Putnam has excelled with a 0.543 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16.
- Putnam has accumulated 513 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.