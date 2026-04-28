Expert Picks: Cadillac Championship
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Golf Is Hard: Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Ryan Fox, Top 10 (+600): Plenty of length off the tee for the Kiwi, who boasts finishes of T16 or better at both Riviera and Harbour Town in Signature Events this year.
- Sam Burns (+110) over Russell Henley, 72-hole matchup: Burns has quietly been putting up some solid results, with four straight finishes of T21 or better dating back to THE PLAYERS Championship. He’ll be happy to putt on Bermuda greens for sure.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Min Woo Lee, Top 10 (+230): His strengths are what this course demands to go low: long off the tee and great with the long irons. Lee has finished inside the top 10 in three of his last seven starts.
- Hideki Matsuyama (-112) over Viktor Hovland, 72-hole matchup: It’s a tee-to-green course for a tee-to-green machine.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Aldrich Potgieter, Top 30 (+210): I know, you are picturing the 84 to open the Masters, and I get it. However, did you catch his three-straight 67s at Harbour Town? Didn’t think the young powerhouse had that in him. In a short field that demands power, these odds are tremendous for the longest hitter on TOUR.
- Tommy Fleetwood, Top UK and Ireland (+210): Unless you are high on debutant Alex Fitzpatrick, this category is likely a three-horse race between Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry. Rose is taking a risk in deploying a brand-new bag of McLaren clubs, while Lowry is coming off three straight weeks of play. Earlier this year, he did the same and missed cuts at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass in weeks four and five.
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