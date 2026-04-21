Running with Rick: Embrace chaos of team format options at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

David Lipsky is the Zurich whisperer, never missing a cut here and putting together top finishes no matter who his partner is for that year. He has finished fourth in two of his four trips to the Bayou, with a T23 in 2024 marking his worst finish. Now he will be flanked by Rico Hoey, who was one of the better players on TOUR in the fall but has struggled to capture that success here in 2026. He could benefit from having a partner to share the workload, especially one with a great track record in Louisiana. I consider these two a viable top-10 option at +250.