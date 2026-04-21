The Five: Intriguing teams at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Koepka should be incredibly motivated to play well, still on the outside looking in for the remaining Signature Events on the calendar. He nearly got into the RBC Heritage last week, hanging around the range all day Thursday as the first alternate. Koepka’s opportunity never came, and the only way to avoid a similar situation is to knock the door down and force his way in. He is playing plenty well enough to believe a win could be in the cards, with four top-20 finishes in his last five starts. He ranks second on TOUR in approach play this year, and he looks the part; his swing is in a better technical position than it’s been in years.