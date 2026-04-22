Zurich Classic props: New ways, new markets to back biggest names in New Orleans

Some players excel at certain tracks or at certain events. David Lipsky is making his fifth start at TPC Louisiana and owns four paydays of T23 or better, including a pair of T4 paydays with two different partners. Paired with Aaron Rai for the first three years, the duo cashed T4-T13-T23. The 2025 edition saw him team up with Dylan Wu and the new duo didn’t miss a beat. They signed for four rounds in the 60s and earned a share of fourth place. Lipsky, who finished second at the Valspar Championship to Matt Fitzpatrick, is excellent on and around the greens. Hoey, who has cashed in his last four starts, should be excited to be taking on a partner with Lipsky’s pedigree in this event.