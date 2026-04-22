Zurich Classic props: New ways, new markets to back biggest names in New Orleans
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DraftKings Odds: Who's the real favorite at Zurich Classic?
DraftKings Sportsbook offers multiple markets for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. The tournament consists of two-man teams and uses a Four-Ball (best ball) and Foursomes (alternate shot) format to determine the winner.
The field is cut to the top-33 teams and ties for the weekend. Let’s dive in!
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Top 5 (including ties) – Shane Lowry/Brooks Koepka (+270)
This pairing is going in one of two directions. The major champions and Ryder Cup stars will either puff out their tails, or the partnership will miserably disintegrate before the cut. Koepka’s recent form, combined with Lowry’s successes in this event, suggests the former. Koepka, who does not currently have access to the remaining Signature Events for 2026, would fix that with a victory this week.
Top 5 – Same Game Parlay – Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry/Brooks Koepka (+1047)
For those of you who cannot decide between the top two choices, stick them together and hope for a playoff! The Fitzpatrick fellas enter the week in sizzling form. Matt defeated Scottie Scheffler on the first hole of sudden death to win the RBC Heritage for the second time in four years. Alex won the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour in late March, the last time he was in competition. The next step is lifting the trophy together in their fifth collaboration in New Orleans.
Top 10 – Same Game Parlay – Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry/Brooks Koepka and Zach Bauchou/Sam Stevens (+1346)
Folks, this is a week to have fun, so let’s gamble! With only 33 teams and ties making the cut, getting to the weekend is the first step. Combined, Bauchou and Stevens have missed three cuts in 2026. In the only shootout of the year at The American Express, Stevens cashed T6, while Bauchou earned T13 money. Sticking the former Oklahoma State Cowboys with the two favorites presents an excellent return, given they all do their jobs!
First Round Leader – Sudarshan Yellamaraju/Ryan Gerard (+2800)
The format for the first round features the best score of the two balls in play. I am backing two players ranked in the top 20 in Par Breakers for 2026. Yellamaraju, who ranks 10th, and Gerard, who ranks 18th, both make birdie or better 25% of the time. There are four par 5s this week on the par-72 layout. Both players are ranked in the top 40 in Par-5 Scoring as well. Between the pair, I would not be surprised if they gave the format record, 58, set last year, a run.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at RBC Heritage
Top 20 (including ties) Same Game Parlay – John Parry/Dan Brown and Austin Smotherman/Andrew Putnam (+316)
The longtime friends from England are both navigating the PGA TOUR waters for the first time. The Yorkshiremen will ride Parry’s streak of 14 consecutive made cuts, while trying to get Brown back on track after three consecutive missed cuts, hence the plus money for a top 20. Austin Smotherman pocketed T8 money at The American Express before sharing second at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which included a 62 in Round 1. Putnam, whose streak of made cuts has now reached six straight, shared second at The American Express and earned T5 money three weeks ago at the Valero Texas Open.
Top 5 Longshot – David Lipsky/Rico Hoey (+570)
Some players excel at certain tracks or at certain events. David Lipsky is making his fifth start at TPC Louisiana and owns four paydays of T23 or better, including a pair of T4 paydays with two different partners. Paired with Aaron Rai for the first three years, the duo cashed T4-T13-T23. The 2025 edition saw him team up with Dylan Wu and the new duo didn’t miss a beat. They signed for four rounds in the 60s and earned a share of fourth place. Lipsky, who finished second at the Valspar Championship to Matt Fitzpatrick, is excellent on and around the greens. Hoey, who has cashed in his last four starts, should be excited to be taking on a partner with Lipsky’s pedigree in this event.
Good luck!
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