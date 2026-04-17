Signature Scroll: Matt Fitzpatrick’s remarkable turnaround, Jordan Spieth’s struggles

But when you’re in the wrong places? It can be a brutal day. Jordan Spieth’s second round wasn’t quite brutal, but it was quite stressful – a product of hitting only six fairways (including three straight to finish). Through two rounds, he’s hit only 12, the third fewest in the field. His tee shot on the first went well right, sailing out of bounds and leading to a quick double bogey. His ball on the second hole went left, the beginning of a crippling two-way miss. He missed right on the third and left on the fifth and sixth holes. He hit the eighth fairway, then proceeded to pull his approach into the water and card another double bogey.