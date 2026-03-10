Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship

Adam Scott, Top 10 finish (+430):

Over 4/1 for the veteran in his 25

th

start at TPC Sawgrass to make a little noise. Coming off a solo fourth at Riviera and a T11 at Bay Hill, the 2004 winner here is 11

th

on TOUR Tee-to-Green and is touching 180-plus mph ball speed at the age of 45.