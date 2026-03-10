Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship
Golfbet Roundtable: Best bets to make at THE PLAYERS
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Viktor Hovland, Top 10 finish (+360): I was high on Hovland last week at Bay Hill, where he finished T13, and this week's exam asks similar questions. Expect his ball-striking to keep him in the mix.
- Tom Hoge, Top 20 finish (+700): The course record holder has finished T3 in two of the last three years, and his good weeks in La Quinta and Pebble Beach have been very good. The North Dakota native feels comfortable at TPC Sawgrass.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Collin Morikawa (+170) over Scottie Scheffler, 72-hole matchup: You will almost never find a time when a boneheaded move feels like the right play. Given this specific moment, +170 for Morikawa is too good of a number to ignore.
- Daniel Berger, Top 20 (+194): He’s been in contention here much more than people realize. While his disappointment from last week could be seen as a hindrance, I see it as a positive for a hungry player who is in form at a place he’s comfortable.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Adam Scott, Top 10 finish (+430): Over 4/1 for the veteran in his 25th start at TPC Sawgrass to make a little noise. Coming off a solo fourth at Riviera and a T11 at Bay Hill, the 2004 winner here is 11th on TOUR Tee-to-Green and is touching 180-plus mph ball speed at the age of 45.
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju, To Make The Cut (+105): Canadian rookie Yellamaraju has been quietly golfing his ball. Has only missed one cut in six starts (at the funky The American Express) and had his best finish of the season with a T17 down I-95 at PGA National. Top 50 on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Approach and Putting.
