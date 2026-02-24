Expert Picks: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Johnny Keefer (-105) over Chris Kirk: Kirk is a former champion at PGA National, but I like Keefer as a slight underdog in this 72-hole matchup after opening the season with four straight made cuts.
- Daniel Berger, Top 10 (+290): Berger lost a playoff here back in 2015, and the Florida native has two other top-five finishes at PGA National.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Nicolai Højgaard and Ryan Gerard, Top 10 Finish Parlay (+1100): Both players are near the top of the list in Strokes Gained: Approach this season. Both have already come close to winning.
- Group D Winner, Alex Smalley (+280) over Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan, Max Homa: Shot 64 here last year in a T18 finish. Has also shown that when he gets hot, he can stay hot. Had four good rounds in his last start at Pebble Beach.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Nicolai Højgaard, Top 10 (+210): Bogey avoidance is key at PGA National, and Højgaard ranks first on TOUR. He brings momentum after nearly backdooring into the playoff at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Group C Winner, Aaron Rai (+300) over Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thorbjørn Olesen, Davis Thompson: Going with this Group C wager, with Rai emerging at 3-1 odds. Sunday at Riveira notwithstanding, Rai seemed to rediscover his form at the tail end of the West Coast swing, while the rest of this group remains in the search party.
