4H AGO

Expert Picks: AT&T Peble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Expert Picks

All-time best approach shots at Pebble Beach

All-time best approach shots at Pebble Beach

    Written by Staff

    With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.

    Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.

    How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.

    Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.



    Prop bets

    WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)

    • Pierceson Coody, Top 10 finish (+365): Ride the hot hand, even in his tournament debut. Coody is one of just two players (along with Si Woo Kim) to open the year with four straight top-20 finishes.
    • Michael Kim, Top 20 finish (+315): Kim finished T11 here last year and enters off a T18 finish in Phoenix. He’ll fly under the radar in a star-studded field like this, but has the game to contend on a course like Pebble Beach.

    CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)

    • 72-hole matchup, Michael Thorbjornsen (+100) over Chris Gotterup: This is simply a “law of averages" play. The last-minute victory at the WM Phoenix Open might play a role in Gotterup’s mentality this week.
    • Ryo Hisatsune, Top 20 (+320): For as well as he's played the last two weeks, this is a great number to get on.

    THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.

    Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Power Rankings: See who leads field at Pebble for first Signature Event of 2026

    Power Rankings
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Sam Stevens betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 9, 2026

    Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Betting Profile
    Official

    WM Phoenix Open

    1

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    2

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    2

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    -15

    T3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
