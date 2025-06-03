Expert Picks: RBC Canadian Open
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through this week's Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Sungjae Im (+3500): Im’s caddie just celebrated his man’s 100th top-25 finish in 197 starts. It’s been a few years since he got his hands on a trophy, but a T16 at Memorial shows he’s poised to turn around a sleepy season.
- Erik van Rooyen (+10000): Van Rooyen just dusted the field at the U.S. Open qualifier on Monday and has a recent runner-up to his credit. A proven TOUR winner like that shouldn’t be priced in triple digits.
Props
- Alex Noren, Top 10 (+450): The Swede has shown little to no rust since returning from injury, playing his way into contention at the PGA Championship before a rough Sunday. Hard to bet in the outright market, but this is a tasty price to contend.
- Johnny Keefer, Top 20 (+250): One of the hottest players this year on the Korn Ferry Tour, Keefer has already played in one major this year and will play in another at Oakmont. He has the game to translate to the big stage, where he’ll be in a few months anyway.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Sam Burns (+2800): There are multiple signs Burns will win again soon. He’s coming off his second-best statistical round of his career last Friday at the Memorial, gaining 8.01 strokes. He’s gone T12, T19, T30, T5 and T13 in his last five starts. Now he heads to a course that’s unfamiliar to almost the entire field, so putting will be big this week. Guess who’s first in Strokes Gained: Putting this year?
- Erik van Rooyen (+10000): Let’s not assume this guy has forgotten how to win. Van Rooyen smoked the field at the U.S. Open qualifier in Powell, Ohio, on Monday, winning by six shots. Add in a second place at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson four weeks ago and maybe he’s ready for his third career win.
Props
- Mackenzie Hughes, Top 10 (+400): He’s missed four of his last nine cuts. However, in that same span he has a playoff loss, T3 and T10. The RBC Canadian Open means everything to the Canadian players, and Hughes is the type of guy who can feed off the adrenaline of a home crowd. He was T2 last year going into the final round, finishing T7.
- Ryo Hisatsune, Top 20 (+280): Young, hungry and talented, he’s coming off a T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the rare events all year where players won’t be familiar with the course. In only his second full season on TOUR, Hisatsune has been dealing with that disadvantage almost every week. Still, he’s netted five top 20s in his last nine starts.Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
