Expert Picks: RBC Canadian Open

He’s missed four of his last nine cuts. However, in that same span he has a playoff loss, T3 and T10. The RBC Canadian Open means everything to the Canadian players, and Hughes is the type of guy who can feed off the adrenaline of a home crowd. He was T2 last year going into the final round, finishing T7.

Ryo Hisatsune, Top 20 (+280):

Young, hungry and talented, he’s coming off a T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. This is one of the rare events all year where players won’t be familiar with the course. In only his second full season on TOUR, Hisatsune has been dealing with that disadvantage almost every week. Still, he’s netted five top 20s in his last nine starts.Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.