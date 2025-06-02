Sam Ryder betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Sam Ryder returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Ryder will look to improve upon his past performances at this event in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Sam Ryder's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Ryder has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Sam Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|69-69-69-66
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|4.900
Sam Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sam Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.270
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.280
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.083
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.787
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.713
|0.677
Sam Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.787 ranks third on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ryder has posted a 0.280 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Ryder ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- Ryder has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
