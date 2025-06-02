PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder returns to the RBC Canadian Open, teeing off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) June 5-8. Ryder will look to improve upon his past performances at this event in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Sam Ryder's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-72+8
    2022MC73-71+4

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Ryder has missed the cut in his last two appearances at this event.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Sam Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-72-70+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1369-69-69-66-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4063-74-77-76+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6166-70-70-71-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-70-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-71-72-72-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4864-72-71-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5969-69-69-72-54.900

    Sam Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sam Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.270-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2800.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.083-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7870.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7130.677

    Sam Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.787 ranks third on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ryder has posted a 0.280 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Ryder ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
    • Ryder has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

