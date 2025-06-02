Sam Ryder betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Ryder has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Ryder has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.