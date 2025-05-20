Expert Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider, Rob Bolton, breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Harris English (+4000): After a surprise runner-up at Quail Hollow, he heads to a course where he has finished second before amid four top-20 finishes.
- Ben Griffin (+6500): After getting his maiden TOUR win at the Zurich Classic, he kept it going last week with a top 10 at the PGA. Having a career year that includes five top-10 finishes.
Props
- Aaron Rai, Top 10 (+320): The Englishman faltered in spots at Quail Hollow but still finished T19. That’s his third straight top-25 finish, and he has eight straight rounds of 71 or better at Colonial.
- Ryo Hisatsune, Top Japanese (+240): This is a great opportunity to fade a suddenly sliding Hideki Matsuyama, who hasn’t played Colonial since 2014 and enters off a rare missed cut in a major. Hisatsune has been solid, with five top 40s in his last six starts, and faces only one other countryman (Takumi Kanaya) in this prop market.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Maverick McNealy (+3300): Colonial has proven to be a second-shot golf course, ranking fifth last season on TOUR in hardest greens to hit in regulation (including majors). This is where McNealy can shine. Sprinkle in three top-three finishes in 2025 with a little bit of contention at the PGA Championship, now that’s a formula for success.
- Ben Griffin (+6500): He was in that sweet spot at the PGA Championship. He wasn’t too close to the lead to cause a major emotional grind, but he played solid enough to get a major confidence boost. He continues to knock at the door for that first individual win.
Props
- Alex Smalley, Top 20 (+240): When he’s hot, he’s hot. Smalley rattled off five top 20s in his first seven events of 2025. He cooled off for a while, but now he’s back. He followed up a T5 at Myrtle Beach with a nice showing at Quail Hollow. His consistent ball striking on a difficult course will help him.
- J.J. Spaun, Top 10 (+320): This is another stats play for me. Spaun is elite in the iron game this season, fourth in Strokes Gained: Approach, 24th in GIR.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
