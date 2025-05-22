Michael Block breaks down his unconventional gear setup at Charles Schwab Challenge

Block: “Now all the irons, same guys (as I’ve always played). I’m not exactly sure what year these were from, but they are the TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC’s with a lot of weight, and I put more towards the toe as you might be able to tell here, because my miss is more of a pull draw, and with a little extra weight on the toe, it leaves the face a little more square through the impact zone. I’ve never had them re-grooved. As you can tell, as you get to my lower clubs like the 9-iron, it’s still the OG grooves, never regrooved ever, but a lot of them have a lot of weight on the back, because back in the day I actually had the back ground down, the front leading edge, and also I even had the topline ground down to look more like a blade when I was over the golf ball. So that’s what I did with all of the irons – Greg Cesario at TaylorMade did that for me a long time ago, and he’s still with TaylorMade, and he still grinds my stuff, which is great.