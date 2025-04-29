Expert Picks: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Sam Burns (+2700): Burns has been in a bit of a slide in recent weeks, but returning to a course where he was a runner-up in 2021 could prove to be a spark. Burns’ command off the tee will be an asset at TPC Craig Ranch.
- Stephan Jaeger (+4500): Already a winner on TOUR in the Lone Star State last year, Jaeger has struggled at times in Signature Events but has been otherwise solid in 2025. This venue affords him more margin for error off the tee, and he’ll be able to rack up plenty of birdies.
Props
- Ryan Gerard, Top 10 (+500): Gerard boasts top-12 finishes in three of his last four starts, has made six straight cuts and is 14th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total this season.
- Alejandro Tosti, Top 20 (+330): The Argentine can be hit-or-miss, but he has finished T12 or better in each of his last three individual starts and has ample power off the tee to handle the par-5 options at Craig Ranch.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Jordan Spieth (+1800): I didn’t realize it at first, butall the boxes are being checked off for me. If he is going to win again soon, it’ll be at a place like this. He’s got the history. He’s got the affinity. He’s also playing better golf than he gets credit for. Spieth has recent finishes of T18, T14 and T12.
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+7000): Expectations are high for him to get a breakout win at some point. Why not after back-to-back top-five finishes? The putter has been the weakness of his game, but now he comes to a place where historically that club doesn’t have to be the best in the bag.
Props
- Stephan Jaeger, Top 20 (+190): In three starts at TPC Craig Ranch, he has finishes of T11, T20 and T38. You must go low at this place, so I like the fact that six of his 12 rounds have been 66 or better.
- Byeong Hun An, Top South Korean +(230): There is some good competition with the likes of Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim. However, An has been good here with his only two appearances resulting in a T4 and T14. The first round has been his big issue in recent weeks. He has four opening rounds of 73 or higher in his last five events. If he can start fast at a place he likes he’ll be in the mix on Sunday.
