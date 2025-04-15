Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Daniel Berger (+5000): Berger has won before at AT&T Pebble Beach and the Charles Schwab Challenge, two of the coziest layouts on TOUR. His return to form from injury will include another win on a course where he’s finished T33 or better in each of his last four starts.
- J.T. Poston (+7000): Poston heads from a made cut at the Masters to one of his favorite haunts, with four top-10 finishes at Harbour Town since 2019.
Props
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Top 20 Finish (+220): I’ll snag a piece of the former champ, whose affinity for this venue knows no bounds. Fitzpatrick has struggled in recent months compared to his major-winning highs, but he has cracked the top 20 in five of the last seven years here.
- Patrick Cantlay, Top 5 Finish (+400): He’s always close here, but never slipping on the tartan jacket. Cantlay needs a boost to get his 2025 campaign going and will get back in the mix on Hilton Head, where he has finished T3 or better five times since 2017.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Sepp Straka (+4500): I won’t let a bad week at a place like Augusta change my opinion on Straka. He’s 13th in fairways. He’s third in Greens in Regulation. He’s second in proximity. Those are the three paramount stats at Harbour Town. Plus, he has two top fives here in the last three years.
- Robert MacIntyre (+4500): The same goes for MacIntyre with his disappointing performance last week. The only place where he’s not gaining significant strokes on the field is on the green. I don’t think people should be forgetting about him. I still think he’s going to win in 2025. Top 10s at TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale show he’s close.
Props
- Shane Lowry, Top 10 (+280): He played much better at the Masters than his T42 indicates. He was in contention for three days before his Sunday 81. Harbour Town seems to be a favorite of his with three top 10s in seven starts.
- J.T. Poston, Top 20 (+190): He has a great affinity for the course with four top 10s in six tries. While Poston has yet to truly contend in 2025, asking for a top 20 with this shortened field is not a big ask. He hasn’t missed a cut since the Sony Open in Hawaii.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Ludvig Åberg (+1200): Going back to the well. He's got the game to win anywhere, and if it wasn't for a few errors at Augusta, he'd be a major champion.
- Maverick McNealy (+6500): Had his breakthrough win at The RSM Classic to end 2024 and now it's time for him to break through in a Signature Event.
Props
- Keegan Bradley, Top 10 (+450): All he needs is to figure out the flagstick and with small greens on tap this week, he's in for a good finish at Harbour Town.
- Max Homa, Top 20 (+240): It's time for Max to get back to his best and he can build on the momentum from the Masters.
