Expert Picks: Masters Tournament
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in this Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Collin Morikawa (+1600): I’m doing it again. I can’t help myself. Morikawa’s Sunday struggles – or at least his lack of Sunday successes – are well-documented. But no one is hitting the ball better than him this year, including Rory McIlroy, and he has gotten progressively better on the greens here.
- Shane Lowry (+3500): Imagine the riots if someone from the Irish isles wins this week … and it’s not Rory McIlroy. Lowry has plenty of major pedigree, including success at Augusta National, and he quietly boasts top-20 finishes in five of his last six starts on TOUR.
Props
- Will Zalatoris, Top 10 (+400): Outside of an injury withdrawal, Zalatoris has never finished outside the top 10 at this event. He’s flying under the radar thus far in 2025, but the fundamentals of his game are there. He tends to rise to the challenge majors provide, and this week will be no exception.
- Bernhard Langer, Make Cut (+250): What better way to send off the two-time champion than to do it on Sunday instead of Friday? Langer has made the cut here three times since turning 60, most recently in 2022, and he has a chance to take back the record from Fred Couples for oldest to play the weekend at Augusta National.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Scottie Scheffler (+400): Brutal honesty here: Anyone who doesn’t want to pick him is just wasting time looking for reasons why he isn’t the correct choice. If he hits on all the metrics, why not pick him? Forget about the short odds. The only answer I can think of is the insane difficulty of winning three out of four Masters. How many times has Scheffler bucked ridiculous trends in the last few years? This is Occam’s razor.
- Will Zalatoris (+5500:) In three tries at Augusta he’s gone second, T6, T9. The Masters is becoming one of his best tournaments every year, no matter his form leading up. Here’s another thing about Zalatoris; he hasn’t even missed a cut this season. So, he’s not playing that bad.
Props
- Sepp Straka, Top 20 (+200): Outside of Rory McIlroy, Straka has been the most consistent player in 2025. He’s been in the top 15 in six of his nine starts so far, including a win. He’s made the cut in all three appearances at Augusta, including a T16 last year.
- Tommy Fleetwood, Top English (+220): Fleetwood is known for close calls at other majors. I think he’s a better fit at the Masters than a lot of people realize. His T3 last year was one of four Top 20s in eight starts at Augusta.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Collin Morikawa (+1600): He’s been the best ball-striker in the world all year, while still being overshadowed by McIlroy and Scheffler. He finished T3 last year at Augusta, and lest we forget he is a two-time major champion. Morikawa’s game is on a path to make it a third.
- Justin Thomas (+2200): We’re not diving too deep into the bag for Augusta. JT’s been great all 2025, notching four top 10s in eight starts, including two runner-up finishes. He’s flirted with some strong play at Augusta with a pair of top 10s. A green jacket would be quite an addition to the resume.
Props
- Aaron Rai, Top Debutant (+650): Prior to a missed cut in Houston, Rai had ripped off three straight top-15 finishes, including at Bay Hill and THE PLAYERS. He’s shown solid form all 2025, and Augusta fits his game well. I think he registers a strong finish in his debut.
- Corey Conners, Top 10 (+400): This bet took a year off the last two years after hitting in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Conners has a top-10 finish in three of his last four starts; let's get back on the top-10 wagon with the Canadian.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.