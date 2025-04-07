Power Rankings: Masters Tournament

While there’s an audience every week for how a golf course may have been modified since the last time it hosted an official PGA TOUR competition, no place yields the kind of attention for the same as Augusta National. However, and unfortunately, the most impactful changes here in the last 12 months were unplanned. Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene last September, numerous trees across the hillside property required removal. New targets and even sightlines will contribute to the experience for golfers and patrons alike. Anticipate plenty of coverage of it wherever you consume video.