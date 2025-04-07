Power Rankings: Masters Tournament
Scottie Scheffler returns to Augusta National aiming for his third Masters title in four years. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
Your patience has been rewarded because the wait is over. It’s time for the Masters.
The annual convergence of storylines at the first major of the year lives up to its hype yet again. From Rory McIlroy this victory short of the career grand slam, to defending champion Scottie Scheffler going for his third title at Augusta National Golf Club in four years (but first in 2025), to Bernhard Langer’s final appearance, just to name a few, the 89th edition is bursting with compelling narratives.
As the field of 95 assembles, continue reading below for the prizes in their eyes, a reminder of the dubious drought for 22 debutants, a review of the early weather forecast and much more.
While there’s an audience every week for how a golf course may have been modified since the last time it hosted an official PGA TOUR competition, no place yields the kind of attention for the same as Augusta National. However, and unfortunately, the most impactful changes here in the last 12 months were unplanned. Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene last September, numerous trees across the hillside property required removal. New targets and even sightlines will contribute to the experience for golfers and patrons alike. Anticipate plenty of coverage of it wherever you consume video.
The irony is that the course yardage remains the same at 7,555 yards. It’s the first time in four years that there hasn’t been an increase. Not that it’s necessary, of course. The stock par 72 stood tall for a scoring average of 73.906 a year ago, the second-highest of the last four editions, but all four ranged within one stroke of each other and resulted in winning aggregates from 10-under 278 to 12-under 276.
It’s reasonable to expect both trends to continue as primarily favorable conditions are in store throughout the tournament. Inclement weather early in the week will be ancient history by the time the fellas pierce the turf on Thursday morning. Sunshine will be abundant except for a mild threat of rain that may fall in between the first and second rounds, anyway. After a daytime high in the mid-70s to open the competition, Mother Nature would be working hard to crank it up to 70 degrees every day thereafter. With light breezes expected, it’s going to be a beautiful early spring weekend in Augusta, Georgia.
This isn’t to rule out the impact of swirling winds, though. Experienced voices have been echoing each other about how the absence of mature trees in key locations might nudge balls in flight away from intended trajectories. In that context specifically, inexperience at Augusta National favors the 21 first-timers who need no reminder that only three have prevailed in the history of the tournament, and that includes the first two stagings. Fuzzy Zoeller continues to cling to this distinction as the most recent in 1979.
Until the plebes log their reps, they are advised to target landing areas off tees that favor their strengths on approach. With welcoming fairways, this strategy can separate the wise from the wayward, but nothing can substitute for the feels on the undulating bentgrass greens that unofficially can roll at least 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. While practice is one way to get to Carnegie Hall, live action is the only way to get good enough to contend at Augusta National for a very high percentage of newcomers.
Everyone first will be chasing scores good enough to survive the 36-hole cut of low 50 and ties. From there, another 36 holes will be required to connect for victory and everything that goes with it. It includes the green jacket, a gold medal and a replica of the Masters trophy. Those are the tangibles. The career-boosting spoils include 750 FedExCup points, a seven-figure bank deposit and a lifetime exemption into the tournament. Spots in the other three majors through 2029 and a PGA TOUR membership exemption through 2030 also are awarded.
NOTE: ShotLink is not utilized for this tournament.
