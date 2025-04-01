Expert Picks: Valero Texas Open

The King of Valero. Both of Conners' two TOUR wins have come here, one as a Monday qualifier in 2019, and again in 2023. He enters on a run of three straight top 10s with incredible four-round consistency in those starts. He could easily make it a third at TPC San Antonio.

Keith Mitchell (+4500):

I love the drama the Valero Texas Open provides players with a chance to win their way into the Masters field. "Cashmere Keith" is one of those guys. He’s played some good golf this year, ranking fifth in SG: Off the Tee and GIR percentage. He has struggled with the putter, but if he can shake of some of those struggles for the week, he could play his way to Augusta.