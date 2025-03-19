Why Neal Shipley carries multiple drivers, 3-irons

“One thing with the mini driver is that they’re a smaller head and less forgiving,” Shipley said. “But with this Max head, it has a really big head that’s on a really short shaft, so you can kind of feel really confident on it. I feel like it’s really straight … I don’t know if it’ll go in the bag this week, but it’s certainly a club we might use this year on the Korn Ferry Tour, because there’s a lot of courses where you don’t need to hit it 300. Two-eighty in the air is better. It would be a lot more forgiving than a 3-wood.”