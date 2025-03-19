Why Neal Shipley carries multiple drivers, 3-irons
Written by GolfWRX
The mini-driver craze has reached peak heights recently on the PGA TOUR. It seems that every week a new player is giving one a try, and a new company is making its own version.
PGA TOUR players, for the most part, find mini-drivers to be a helpful secondary option off the tee that’s more forgiving than a 3-wood, a bit more workable off the tee than a driver and provides some versatility to hit off the deck into a par-5. Typically, the size of a mini driver sits somewhere right between a traditional 3-wood and a 460cc modern driver head.
Neal Shipley, the 2024 U.S. Amateur runner-up and “Full Swing” star who’s playing this week’s Valspar Championship, has his own take on the trend, creating his version with some unique modifications to a Ping driver. The “mini-driver” that Shipley is testing at Innisbrook Resort isn’t really a mini-driver at all. In fact, it’s a Ping G440 Max driver with more loft (12 degrees) and less length (43 inches) than a standard driver. Shipley called it a “situational club” that is closer in length to a 3-wood than a driver, giving him more control.
A closer look at Neal Shipley's mini driver. (GolfWRX)
“One thing with the mini driver is that they’re a smaller head and less forgiving,” Shipley said. “But with this Max head, it has a really big head that’s on a really short shaft, so you can kind of feel really confident on it. I feel like it’s really straight … I don’t know if it’ll go in the bag this week, but it’s certainly a club we might use this year on the Korn Ferry Tour, because there’s a lot of courses where you don’t need to hit it 300. Two-eighty in the air is better. It would be a lot more forgiving than a 3-wood.”
With the Korn Ferry Tour on a scheduled hiatus this week, Shipley, the low amateur in the 2024 Masters and U.S. Open, is making a cameo on the PGA TOUR. He is 43rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with two top-15 finishes in six starts.
Neal Shipley's bag ahead of the 2025 Valspar Championship. (GolfWRX)
Shipley said he’s not necessarily looking for an option off the deck, or to work the ball more than a driver, but rather, it’s intended to be a fairway finder on holes where the landing area gets tighter around 280-300 yards.
Shipley’s unique set-up offers an important lesson for amateurs. If you find yourself using a 3-wood infrequently from the fairway, or finding too much inconsistency with it off the tee, maybe it’s time to try out the Shipley special; a regular-sized driver head, with more loft than usual, and equipped with a shorter shaft for greater forgiveness.
In addition to his multiple drivers, Shipley also has two 3-irons. The configuration has helped fill in yardage gaps for at the top end of his iron set. Previously, Shipley used Ping’s Blueprint T irons for his 5- and 6-irons and then switched to the company’s Blueprint S model for his 4-iron.
A closer look at Neal Shipley's loft-weakened 3-iron. (GolfWRX)
“My 6-iron was like 205 yards, 5-iron was, call it 215, and 4-(iron) was 225, so only 10-yard gaps between each club. … At that end of the bag, you don’t need gaps that small,” Shipley said. The solution? Taking out the 4-iron and putting in a Ping Blueprint S 5-iron modified to have less loft. Shipley hits that club approximately 220 yards.
A closer look at Neal Shipley's loft-strengthened 3-iron. (GolfWRX)
Such changes can have a chain reaction in the bag. Shipley also added loft to a Ping i230 3-iron so that he would hit it approximately 235 yards, then added a stronger Ping Crossover 3-iron with less loft in the bag. That club is interchangeable with a 19-degree Ping G440 Max 5-wood, as Shipley can hit both approximately 250 yards. Shipley said having 15-20 yards gaps in his longer clubs is ideal “when we’re playing courses where you have to hit long approaches into the greens.”
A closer look at Neal Shipley's 5-wood. (GolfWRX)
Yardage gapping is a very important aspect of club fitting, and something that amateurs don’t pay nearly enough attention to. In order to figure out if your yardage gaps are correct, we encourage you to track launch monitor data for each club in your bag, with the supervision of a professional fitter if possible. If you have two clubs in the bag that carry less than 10 yards apart, or a wide range between clubs of 20 yards or more, it might be time to adjust your lofts or club setup to more evenly space yardage gaps throughout your set.
Don’t take it from us, though, that’s what the PGA TOUR players do!