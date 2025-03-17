PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Joseph Bramlett hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a third-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Bramlett finished 17th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Bramlett's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241771-68-69-72-4
    3/16/20233671-72-71-71+1
    3/17/20224869-67-71-73-4
    4/29/20216371-70-74-71+2

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 322.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett is averaging 0.082 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.487 in his past five tournaments.
    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0322.0
    Greens in Regulation %3769.91%25.69%
    Putts Per Round17329.8328.3
    Par Breakers11323.74%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7513.89%13.19%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett took part in 28 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Bramlett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 21-under and finished third in that event.
    • Bramlett's 187 points last season ranked him 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3550.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.1031.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.230-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.4720.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2161.487

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2165-68-68-69-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5264-75-70-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5871-71-71-70-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2966-72-67-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3569-71-64-71-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open367-68-64-68-21105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

