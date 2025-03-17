Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Valspar Championship
Joseph Bramlett hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a third-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his last competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 1-under.
- Bramlett finished 17th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Bramlett's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|3/16/2023
|36
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|3/17/2022
|48
|69-67-71-73
|-4
|4/29/2021
|63
|71-70-74-71
|+2
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 322.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging 0.082 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.487 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|322.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.91%
|25.69%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.83
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.74%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.89%
|13.19%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett took part in 28 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Bramlett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 21-under and finished third in that event.
- Bramlett's 187 points last season ranked him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.355
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.103
|1.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.230
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.472
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.216
|1.487
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|67-68-64-68
|-21
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.