Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Valspar Championship

Bramlett has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Bramlett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 322.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bramlett is averaging 0.082 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.