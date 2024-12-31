Expert Picks: The Sentry
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstores for 2025. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstores. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Akshay Bhatia (+3500): The lefty has shown a propensity to go low when needed and he cracked the top 15 in both Hawaii starts a year ago.
- J.T. Poston (+4000): If the recipe calls for a score in the mid-20s under par, Poston belongs on the short list. T5 here last year with every round 68 or better.
Props
- Nick Dunlap (+500) Top 10 Finish: Nearly a year after his breakthrough in Palm Springs, Dunlap makes his Maui debut but showed during the Playoffs that he can hang at this level.
- Thomas Detry (+1400) Top European: I’m high on the Belgian given the emphasis on putting this week, and the favorites in this 11-man market (Åberg and Hovland) both have question marks.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Justin Thomas (+1100): I'm jumping in hard on Thomas for the start of the year as he looks to end his victory drought. Former two-time winner in Maui.
- Sahith Theegala (+3000): Runner up a year ago and a player who I believe will blossom following his experience on the U.S. Presidents Cup Team.
Props
- Sungjae Im (+170) Top 10: He has been inside the top 10 in Maui in three of his four trips and is a player who should uptick from 2024.
- Cam Davis (+260) Top 20: Competitively sound having played the Australian summer, Davis has finished inside the top 10 in Maui prior.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Ludvig Åberg (+1600): Many TOUR stars have had a knack for getting a win at Kapalua early in their career. The off-season surgery doesn’t seem to be an issue for Åberg, as he contended in the Bahamas a month ago.
- Nico Echavarria (+12000): If you’re looking for a sneaky pick with a ton of value in any market, I think this is it. The FedExCup Fall included a win and four top-11 finishes for Echavarria. He will be very under the radar this week.
Props
- Collin Morikawa (+230) Top 5 Finish: I’m easing into the Morikawa bandwagon this year at a place he loves. His finishes at Kapalua are T5, second, T5, T7, T7. Sounds like a good place to start.
- Akshay Bhatia (+110) Top 20 Finish: 2025 will be a year of motivation for Bhatia as he tries to take the next step to star status. He plays his best in events where there are a ton of birdies.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
2024 RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Points
|Segment Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|506
|1,766
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|1,158
|1,695
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|1,009
|1,712
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|1,600
|1,623
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|866
|1,728
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
|1,081
|1,704
