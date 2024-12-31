Bolton: Opening Drive offers first look at new fantasy game

Viktor Hovland … Excluded from the Power Rankings. A lot has happened and not happened in four months. For one, he hasn’t competed since finishing T12 at the TOUR Championship. A few weeks later, it was reported that he suffered an undisclosed injury that kept him sidelined indefinitely. And then he had a mishap with a bed frame a few days ago, so it’s still possible that his unintended rest will be extended. He’s also moved on again from coach Joe Mayo. The bottom line, because The Sentry opens the 2025 season, there’s no cut in the tournament and all gamers currently are T1, use the week for observation only. If this sequence of events was presented, say, during the FedExCup Playoffs and you’re chasing, then the advice would be different. Until then, there’s zero reason to be risky.