Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Sentry

Patrick Cantlay will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from Jan. 2-5 after an 11th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last six appearances at The Sentry, Cantlay has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 17-under.
- Cantlay last participated in The Sentry in 2024, finishing 12th with a score of 23-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
Cantlay's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|1/5/2023
|16
|70-70-66-68
|-18
|1/6/2022
|4
|66-67-66-67
|-26
|1/7/2021
|13
|68-68-67-72
|-17
|1/2/2020
|4
|69-71-73-68
|-11
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard four times over his last five appearances.
- Cantlay has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging -0.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 1.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|49.72%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.03
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.73%
|13.61%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay last season took part in 20 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Cantlay's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the RBC Heritage.
- Cantlay placed 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1780 points last season.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.024
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.234
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.664
|1.584
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-70-71-67
|-7
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|67-71-71-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.