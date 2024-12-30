PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Patrick Cantlay of the United States follows his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from Jan. 2-5 after an 11th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last six appearances at The Sentry, Cantlay has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 17-under.
    • Cantlay last participated in The Sentry in 2024, finishing 12th with a score of 23-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Cantlay's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20241266-68-68-67-23
    1/5/20231670-70-66-68-18
    1/6/2022466-67-66-67-26
    1/7/20211368-68-67-72-17
    1/2/2020469-71-73-68-11

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard four times over his last five appearances.
    • Cantlay has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging -0.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 1.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7312.1
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%49.72%
    Putts Per Round1028.0327.9
    Par Breakers1127.78%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance14015.73%13.61%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay last season took part in 20 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Cantlay's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished third at the RBC Heritage.
    • Cantlay placed 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1780 points last season.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1871.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.024-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2180.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.234-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6641.584

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 13-16U.S. Open365-71-70-70-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-65-64-65-18263
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-68-75-73+563
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1272-67-66-66-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-68-72-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-70-71-67-70
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1167-71-71-72-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.