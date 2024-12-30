Brian Harman betting profile: The Sentry
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 05: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 05, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Hero World Challenge, Brian Harman carded a 12th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry trying for a better finish.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Harman has an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 19-under.
- Harman finished fifth (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2024).
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Harman's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|1/5/2023
|16
|68-69-67-70
|-18
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Harman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 0.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|292.7
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|65.84%
|54.44%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.12%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.22%
|11.11%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Harman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Harman collected 1419 points last season, placing 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.083
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.092
|-1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.291
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.788
|0.434
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.