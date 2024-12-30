PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman betting profile: The Sentry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 05: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 05, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Hero World Challenge, Brian Harman carded a 12th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry trying for a better finish.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Harman has an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 19-under.
    • Harman finished fifth (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2024).
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Harman's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/2024567-66-70-64-25
    1/5/20231668-69-67-70-18

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Harman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 0.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160292.7296.1
    Greens in Regulation %13165.84%54.44%
    Putts Per Round3428.5229.1
    Par Breakers13223.12%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.22%11.11%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 91.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Harman's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished second at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Harman collected 1419 points last season, placing 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0830.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3220.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.092-1.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2910.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7880.434

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1270-72-72-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The Sentry.

