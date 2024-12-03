Expert Picks: Hero World Challenge

Winner: Russell Henley (+1400) –

This will be an excellent way for Henley to cap off a solid season that I think was better than it looked. We saw him round out the year with seven top 10s, including the final two majors. He was 15

th

on TOUR in Stroked Gained: Total this year as well as inside the top 40 for SG: Approach the Green, SG: Around the Green and SG: Putting.