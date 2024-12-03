Expert Picks: Hero World Challenge
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor’s Note: The 2024 season for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf concluded with the TOUR Championship. Stay tuned for further details on the 2025 Fantasy season, which will begin with The Sentry in January.
After the FedExCup Fall featured an evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks for the eight fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can continue to see tips and picks for specific markets from Golfbet contributors for the Hero World Challenge, a limited-field event. This week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, a top-five option and a head-to-head matchup.
Fantasy golf players can also gain insight into this week’s tournament from Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton, who breaks down the field in this week’s edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sahith Theegala (+1800) – Theegala has been prone to bursts of form in recent months, and he’ll surely be enthused about the opportunity to make his tournament debut in the Bahamas.
- Top Five: Nick Dunlap (+350) – Love this price for the former amateur to crack the top quarter of the field. Dunlap has two wins this season and will likely be named Rookie of the Year later this year. Like Theegala, he’ll hope to make the most of his Hero debut.
- Head-to-Head: Cameron Young (-110) over Keegan Bradley – In a battle of two players that haven’t teed it up since the FedExCup Playoffs, I’ll side with Young, who finished third here two years ago, over the Ryder Cup captain.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Justin Thomas (+900) – Tiger’s mate has finished inside the top five here the last four times he’s teed it up and is currently in the midst of his comeback arc. New dad will get the new baby form bump before realities of fatherhood kick in!
- Top Five: Akshay Bhatia (+225) – Proven performer in the wind who has won in the Bahamas before on the Korn Ferry Tour. Has the firepower and the desire to take on Albany.
- Head-to-Head: Sahith Theegala (+105) over Tom Kim – Any time you can get plus money on a firebrand like Theegala against one other player you have to consider it. Has form on the back end of years and won’t be treating the trip like a holiday.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Russell Henley (+1400) – This will be an excellent way for Henley to cap off a solid season that I think was better than it looked. We saw him round out the year with seven top 10s, including the final two majors. He was 15th on TOUR in Stroked Gained: Total this year as well as inside the top 40 for SG: Approach the Green, SG: Around the Green and SG: Putting.
- Top Five: Sam Burns (+150) – It may feel like 2024 was a down year for Burns because he didn’t win, but the last few months of his season were impressive with finishes of T12, T5, T2 and T12 down the stretch. His worst finish in the Bahamas in his last four appearances is T12.
- Head-to-Head: Jason Day +120 over Ludvig Åberg – Åberg showed flashes of greatness at The RSM Classic, but still plenty of rust from so much time off. I think that continues this week.
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy Expert results
|Name
|Season rank
|Season points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
